St. James Lutheran Church hosts annual rummage-bake sale, May 24-25
A rummage and bake sale to benefit the St. James Lutheran Church Social Ministry program will be 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today and Friday, May 25, in the church Fellowship Hall, 1705 Oak St., Bettendorf. Items for sale include clothing, books, toys, jewelry, linens and more. For more information, call Judy Larson at 563-355-4349.
Buffalo Museum holds picnic, introduces new addition
The Buffalo Bill Museum will hold a picnic on the levee noon-3 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at the LeClaire Pavilion on the south end of the levee near the museum.
Admission is free.
Guests will learn about the newest museum addition that will house a replica interior of a 1920s one-room schoolhouse. Admission to the museum will be free that afternoon to showcase the addition.
Bob Schiffke, museum director, will give a presentation about the project at 1 p.m. No food will be sold. Guests can bring a picnic.
The pavilion will host live music and a silent auction to benefit the project. For more information, call Bob Schiffke, 563-505-8028.
Bettendorf Park Band presents summer concert series
The Bettendorf Park Band will present a series of free concerts this summer. Concerts, which include an ice cream social, begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Bill Bowe Bandshell, Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf.
In case of inclement weather, performances move to Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf.
- Friday, June 1: Bettendorf Park Band
- Friday, June 8: Quad-City Wind Ensemble
- Friday, June 15: Bettendorf Park Band
- Friday, June 22: The D-Camp Family Band
- Friday, June 29: Maple City Band
- Wednesday, July 4: Bettendorf Park Band
- Friday, July 6: Big River Brass Band
- Friday, July 13: Bettendorf Park Band
- Friday, July 20: CASI
- Friday, July 27: Bettendorf Park Bank
Day camp to focus on materials science and engineering
The ASM Quad-Cities Chapter will host its annual ASM Materials Day Camp for high school students June 13-15 at Blackhawk College.
The camp couples hands-on laboratory activities with observational learning about materials science principles. It includes tours of Arconic and John Deere Harvester, with a focus on materials engineering functions.
Registration forms are due June 9. For more information, contact Cynthia Krist at 563-459=2516.
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce events
May 25-28: Riverboat Twilight Cruises, more information available at riverboattwilight.com.