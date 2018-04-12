LeClaire Youth Baseball and Softball to hold bingo fundraiser
LeClaire Youth Baseball and Softball will hold a Rock and Roll Bingo Fundraiser to benefit the league on April 14 at LeClaire Fire Station.
For more information, visit www.leclaireyouthball.com or contact Sara Gravert at 563-210-8382.
PV Foundation to hold golf fundraiser
The Pleasant Valley Educational Foundation will host a golf outing to benefit the scholarship fund. The tournament will be held April 30 at Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf. The $125 fee includes green fees, a cart, food and prizes. Hole or tee sponsorships are available for $100. In 2017, the foundation awarded $80,000 in scholarships to nearly 80 Pleasant Valley High School students. The golf benefit is sponsored by Arconic. For more information, contact Hannah Thomsen at 563-332-5550 or thomsenhannah@pleasval.k12.ia.us.
Bettendorf High School planetarium releases show schedule
Bettendorf High School will host public shows in the Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium. Seating is limited. To reserve seats, call the BHS Activities Office at 563-332-4516.
The planetarium will present the following show at 7 p.m.:
May 1
- From Earth to Universe, all-ages: The newest breakthroughs in astronomy and cosmology taking viewers to the edges of the known universe.
- The Works of Walt Whitman, all-ages: A showcase of the works of the transcendental poet Walt Whitman.
The planetarium’s new Spitz digital full-dome projection system can project immersive 360-degree images and video using two projectors designed for the planetarium dome.
Rivermont Collegiate to hold benefit auction May 5
Rivermont Collegiate will host its annual gala and auction at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5 at the University Club Q-C, Moline. Tickets for “Rivermont in Bloom” are $100 or $750 for a table of eight. To purchase tickets, contact Lesli or Chae Hee at annualevent@rvmt.org.
The event includes cocktails, dinner and games. The featured auction item is a Paul Reed Smith guitar signed by members of the band Journey from the 2015-2017 Journey World Tour. complete with letter of authenticity. The guitar package also includes a letter of authenticity, and two tickets and backstage passes to the band's concert Aug. 24 in Chicago.
To bid on items without attending the event, contact annualevent@rvmt.org.
For Sale By Owner event set for May
Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation will present a For Sale By Owner event 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, May 19, and noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, May 20, at Faye’s Field, 2850 18th Street, Bettendorf.
This is an opportunity for owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats, and motor homes (including fifth wheels and other pull-behind campers) to sell their vehicles at one community-wide sale. Vehicles will be displayed in the parking lot. All transactions are private transactions between the buyer and the seller.
For more information contact the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4464.
The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation. Proceeds will be used for educational and recreation programs and special projects sponsored by the Foundation.
Golf cart tour helps park foundation
The Friends of the Bettendorf Park Foundation golf cart tour of Bettendorf’s recreation trails will be Monday, May 21.
The event will consist of a tour of Bettendorf’s Duck Creek Recreation Trail from Palmer Hills Golf Course to Duck Creek Park and back. Transportation on the trail will be by golf carts provided by Palmer Hills Golf Course.
Carts may be operated by participants or operators will be provided. Stops will be made at several sites along the way.
Tours will be about two hours round trip and will depart at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Parking will be at Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road. Rain date is Tuesday, May 22. Online registrations, phone registrations, and walk-in registrations begin May 2. To register online, visit www.bettendorf.org/register . Deadline for registration is 4 p.m. Friday, May 18, or when all spots are full.
For more information, call Bettendorf Parks & Recreation at 563-344-4113.
Bettendorf Parks and Rec seeks volunteer park ambassadors
The Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department seeks volunteers to serve as park ambassadors during the 2018 season that begins May 25. Park ambassadors will patrol city parks and offer assistance to park visitors by giving directions, providing information on park activities, watching for vandalism, encouraging users to follow park rules, and serving as an extra set of eyes and ears for the Bettendorf Police Department. They also act as goodwill ambassadors for the city.
The 2018 season will run Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day. Orientation meetings will be Wednesday, May 23 at the Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant Street. New ambassadors will attend from 6-8 p.m. and returning ambassadors will attend from 7-8 p.m.
Park ambassadors do not need to be Bettendorf residents, but must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license, submit to a background check and be in good health.
The application deadline is May 1. To apply, visit Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State Street; Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant Street; or the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road.
For more information, contact Isaac Jacobs at 563-344-7170.
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce events
April 14: LeClaire Civic Club annual Swiss steak dinner, 4-6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, $6 for children 10 and under. Dinner includes baked potato, vegetable, dessert and drink. For tickets, call Ron at 563-289-5259 or contact any club member.
May 19: LIVEFIT with Lupus Race and Festival, Black Watch Room, Pebble Creek Golf Course. Includes half-marathon, 10K, 5K, one-mile race. To register, visit livefitwithlupus.org.
May 25-28: Riverboat Twilight Cruises, more information available at riverboattwilight.com.
Black Hawk Hiking Club events
For more information and complete driving directions, visit Facebook (Black Hawk Hiking Club of the QC) or blackhawkhikingclub.org.
April 14: 2:30 p.m., Eden Valley, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, Iowa - Scenic hike featuring high bluffs, forests, wildflowers and a swinging bridge over Bear Creek. Hikers may also climb the lookout tower.
April 21: 2:30 p.m., Lake MacBride State Park, 3525 Highway 382 NE, Solon, Iowa - Miles-long trails in this Iowa State Park wind around the lake. Hikers may see shorebirds, waterfowl and osprey that frequent the area. Restrooms are available.
April 28: 2:30 p.m., Geneseo Prairie Park - Located north of Geneseo on the east side of IL-82 N. The trail will pass the William W. Cole Memorial Cabin, the prairie, and a woodland bluff overlooking the Hennepin Canal.