Buffalo Bill guidebook available
The Buffalo Bill Museum now has available “Historic Sites & Homes of LeClaire, IA” guidebook. The 12-page booklet, which highlights 15 historic homes along with riverboat pilots, town history and other historic sites of LeClaire, is available free at the Buffalo Bill Museum.
The guide also can be downloaded online at www.buffalobillmuseumleclaire.com. The project was paid for in part by a grant from the Iowa Tourism Office and the museum, which is open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the museum is adults $5; seniors, $4; youth (6-16) $1; and younger than 6, free.
You do not have to pay admission to pick up a guidebook.
The museum is a Blue Star Museum. Active military and their families will be admitted free until Labor Day.
For more information, call Beth Peters, assistant director at the museum, at 309-737-6150 or email her at contact@buffalobillmuseumleclaire.com
Bettendorf schools offer summer food program
Bettendorf Community School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-serve basis, at the following sites and times:
• Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave., Bettendorf, July 31-Aug. 4 and Aug. 7-11, from 8-8:30 a.m., and 12–12:30 p.m.
• Grant Wood Elementary, 1423 Hillside Drive, Bettendorf, July 31-Aug. 3, from 8–8:45 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. to noon.
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce events
Here’s a look at upcoming events in LeClaire:
- July 29: The 3rd annual Q-C MS Open Four Person Best Shot Golf Tournament, Byron Hills Golf Course, Port Byron. Tournament shotgun start 1:30 p.m., registration at noon. $300 per team. Flag event prizes and a scoring/awards dinner and party with silent auction will follow. Event will raise funds and awareness for MS. Entry forms available at Bierstube, LeClaire, or by messaging QC MS Open on Facebook.
- Aug. 4: First Friday, 5:30-8 p.m. Information: 563-289-4242 ext. 61135.
- Aug. 5: Heartland British Auto Festival
- Aug. 8: Chamber networking event, noon, Subway.
- Aug. 10-12: Tug Fest.
- Aug. 19: Twilight Riverboat sightseeing cruises will be 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. $16 adults, $8 children 4-12, free for ages 3 or younger but they must have tickets. For reservations, visit riverboattwilight.starboardsuite.com/choose-date
- Aug. 26: Vettes on the River.