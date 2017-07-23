Learn about telepathic communication with animals
Karen Craft will present "Communicating from the Heart: Telepathic Connection with Animals" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Bettendorf Public Library. No reservations are required.
She will share her experiences from years of working with animals as a professional animal communicator. She has been a "pet psychic" for more than 17 years. Craft is the author of "The Cosmic Purr: Inspiration for Animal Lovers." Her website is AnimalShaman.com.
The event is sponsored by IONS-QC.
For more information, call 563-332-7259.
Bettendorf Public Library
For details about the following programs and more, please visit bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.
July 27: Concert, Whoozdads, 6:30 p.m.
July 28: Better World Building Fun, 1:30 p.m.
July 29: Last Day of Summer Reading Programs, all day
July 29: Build a Better Cookie: Construction Challenge, 1 p.m.
August 2: Author, Brendan Wolfe, 7 p.m.
August 3: Concert, Minus Six, 6:30 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
Upcoming events at the LeClaire Community Library:
July 27: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.
July 27: Jumpstart Kindergarten, 3:30 p.m.
July 28: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.
July 29: Storytime in the Park, 10:30 a.m.
Aug 5: Card-Making with Donna Banta, 11 a.m.
Aug. 17: Teen Advisory Group, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Aug. 19: 10:30 a.m., story time in Hollyhock Park (library in case of rain.)
Aug. 23: Adult Book Club: "My Brilliant Friend" by Elena Farrante Wroblewski, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 25: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.