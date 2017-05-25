St. James Lutheran Church hosts annual rummage-bake sale, May 25-26
The church, located at 1705 Oak St., Bettendorf, will host its annual Rummage/Bake Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today and Friday, May 26, in the church Fellowship Hall. Items for sale include clothing, books, toys, jewelry, linens and more. Proceeds from the sale go to the church’s Social Ministry program. Donations for the sale may be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 22-24 at the church. For drop-offs after 4 p.m., call Judy Larson at 563-355-4349.
LeClaire hosts May events
Here’s a look at upcoming events in LeClaire:
- May 26: Live music at Wide River Winery Courtyard by the Lonely Goats. 106 N. Cody Road. Information: 563-289-2509, www.wideriverwinery.com
- May 26-29: Twilight Riverboat sightseeing cruises will be 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. $16 adults, $8 children 4-12, free for ages 3 and younger but they must have tickets. Cruises will depart and return from the Port of LeClaire. The trip includes a captain’s narration and views of the river, its wildlife and river towns. A cash bar and gift shop are featured. Free coffee, tea, lemonade and water will be provided. There will be no food or snacks, but passengers can bring sack lunches. No coolers will be allowed. For reservations, visit https://riverboattwilight.starboardsuite.com/choose-date
- May 26-29: State Historical Museum of Iowa's Mobile Museum will stop along the Mississippi riverfront and feature free tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. "Iowa History 101" is filled with artifacts from the State Historical Society's collection. For more information, email Cindy at info@visitleclaire.com.
Sid the Science Kid visits the Family Museum
Sid the Science Kid: The Super-Duper Exhibit opens at the Family Museum May 27 bringing the award-winning PBS KIDS TV series to life. Children can investigate everyday science questions through hands-on activities featuring simple machines, the laws of motion, magnetism, air power and the five senses.
The exhibit will run through September 3 and is included with museum admission.
Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $8 for ages 2-59 years, $4 for ages 60 years and older/children 1-year-old/active military and immediate family, free for children ages 1 year and younger/members.