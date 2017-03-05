The Schaefer Planetarium at Bettendorf High School will show “What’s in the Universe,” a new program featuring a 3D look at intergalactic space, 7 p.m. March 10-11. The planetarium replaced the starball projection system with a Spitz digital, full-dome projection system, which can project immersive 360-degree images and video.
Admission is free, but reservations are required because of limited seating. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For reservations, call 563-332-4516 between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. Reservations will be honored until 6:55 p.m., at which time people without reservations may be seated. Enter the building by the main entrance on 18th Street.