My family does celebrate Christmas with all its trees, presents and all that Christmas stuff. Though we don't usually do too much as it is not our religion's holiday. My religion's holiday is Diwali. Diwali means the festival of lights. We do different things like putting up lots of lights. So when we put up lights for Christmas it has two different meanings! We also have another holiday close to Diwali, it is called Dussehra. It doesn't have to do too much with the holidays, but it is important to our culture. We go to the temple and there is always a handmade statue of Ravana who has 10 heads. He represents evil. Somebody starts a fire to burn the statue. It represents evil being beaten. That is how I celebrate the holidays.

Tags