Celebrate because during Christmas usually people have a party.
Happy because during Christmas Day kids are happy to find out what Santa gave them.
Reindeer because Santa's crew includes reindeer like Rudolph.
Ice because in most places Christmas happens when it snows and ices.
Saint Nick because he is the one who actually gives kids presents.
Twenty-fifth of December — that's when Christmas is.
Mistletoe is a Christmas decoration.
Amazing ornaments because people's Christmas trees are decorated with ornaments.
Singing because there are some songs.