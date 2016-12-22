What the holidays mean to me,
might also mean the same to you.
Some might celebrate Christmas,
while others might celebrate Hanukkah,
but what the holidays mean to me,
is the joy of a happy family.
The joy of festivals with families,
bring happiness to the world,
but the poor with sadness in their life,
need the same amount of happiness too.
This is what the holidays mean to me
and might mean the same to you,
but happiness in the world,
is the most important thing about holidays to me.
So, happy holidays to you dear reader,
and happy holidays to everyone else.
Ho ho ho!
(: Merry Holidays :)