My favorite holiday is Christmas because people sing carols and give presents to each other. I like Christmas trees because without a Christmas tree, your Christmas might not be special. Some of the things that represent Christmas are carols, reindeer, ornaments and laughter. And that is what the holidays mean to me.
What the holidays mean to me
Liz Boardman
