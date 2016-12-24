What I like about the holidays is that I get to play in the snow and drink hot chocolate. Every Christmas I am the one who sets out the cookies and milk, and I leave him a little note. Another thing the holidays mean to me is to enjoy the time with my family and friends. And the last thing the holidays mean to me is to make my list, decorate the tree, make snowmen and snow angles and have fun. That is what the holidays mean to me.

