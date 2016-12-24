The holidays are a time in a month where you can be with family and friends. Like Christmas, because family members might come for Christmas Eve. You can share your things and play and have Christmas dinner. my favorite moment was playing and having Christmas dinner with Grandma and making a list.
What the holidays mean to me
Liz Boardman
