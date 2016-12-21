Devin Hanson, art instructor at Pleasant Valley High School, has been named the Outstanding Secondary Art Teacher of the Year by the Art Educators of Iowa.
A college professor nominated him for the award, which is chosen by a committee of his peers.
Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox
Hanson said he enjoys teaching because of the relationships he builds with his students.
“As an art teacher, I have more time to talk to the students and really know them,” Hanson, who has been teaching for three years, said.