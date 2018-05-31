Honors list
Graceland University
Lamoni, Iowa
Patrick Gelande, of LeClaire, has been named to the 2018 spring term honors list.
Graduations
Chadron State College
Chadron, Nebraska
Evan Clark of LeClaire graduated with a bachelor of arts degree.
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Davenport
Matthew Berger, of Bettendorf, graduated with an associate of applied science in chiropractic technology.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Lincoln, Nebraska
Anna Meilian Fobair of Bettendorf earned a bachelor of journalism degree.