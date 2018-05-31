Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Honors list

Graceland University

Lamoni, Iowa

Patrick Gelande, of LeClaire, has been named to the 2018 spring term honors list.

Graduations

Chadron State College

Chadron, Nebraska

Evan Clark of LeClaire graduated with a bachelor of arts degree.

Palmer College of Chiropractic

Davenport

Matthew Berger, of Bettendorf, graduated with an associate of applied science in chiropractic technology.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Lincoln, Nebraska

Anna Meilian Fobair of Bettendorf earned a bachelor of journalism degree.

