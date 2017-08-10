PVHS student graduates from summer research program
Pleasant Valley High School student Ramya Kumar recently graduated from the Students and Teachers as Research Scientists summer program at the University of Missouri, St. Louis. Kumar was one of 96 high school students from across the country to graduate from the 6-week research program that matches high school and undergraduate students with scientist mentors in scientific and mathematics fields.
Lewis, Naumann named to Scott Community College Foundation Board
The Scott Community College Foundation recently added Chris Lewis and Scott Naumann to its Board of Directors.
Lewis is the manager of the Machining and Tooling Supply Council at John Deere and has over 23 years of experience in engineering, marketing, and supply chain management. He is also a founding member of the Quad-Cities National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) professional chapter and is the chair of the John Deere NSBE professional organization.
Naumann is a local entrepreneur, businessman and politician. In 2009, Naumann was elected to the Bettendorf City Council and currently serves as the 2nd Ward Alderman.
The Scott Community College Foundation is still seeking nominations to fill additional open seats on the board. The volunteer board of up to 25 members is charged with providing financial resources that support student scholarships and the college community.
For more information, call the Scott Community College Foundation at 563-441-4063.
Graduations
Adams State University
Alamosa, Colorado
Lynn Baer (MA)
Luther College
Decorah, Iowa
Meredith Bruster
Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Richard Gonzalez, Trey Muilenburg
Northern Illinois University
DeKalb, Illinois
Alexis Thomson
St. Ambrose University
Davenport, Iowa
Ramsey Allen, Melany Bazare, Bailey Brockhouse, Jared Castaneda (MBA), Ethan Connors (M.Ed), Rhonda Depoorter, Katrina Griffin, Keara Gross, Kiley Gross (cum laude), Cassie Hall (cum laude), Brandi Houzenga (MBA), Lisa Jackson (magna cum laude), John Jacobsen (Master of pastoral theology), Kelley King (MBA), Abigail Landrum (summa cum laude), Abigail Majeske (cum laude), Megan Matthies (cum laude), Sunne McGinn, Jamie Pratt (M.Ed), Kristin Pruitt (cum laude), Bailie Rasmussen (MECE), Claire Reisen (cum laude), Leita Richardson, Tyler Ritter, Megan Snow (MOT), Jennifer Trumbull (MSLP), Megan Uhrich
St. Olaf
Northfield, Minnesota
Jacob Vincent
University of Dubuque
Dubuque, Iowa
Allyssa Davison, Michael Kassehin
University of Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa
Sulata Acharya, Zareef Affarka, Khadijah Ahmed, Tauseef Ahmed (MBA), Serena Arancibia (MPA), Elizabeth Baer, Ryan Ballard, Rohit Banda, Bonnie Banks (MBA with distinction, Brandon Banks (MBA), Elizabeth Berger (highest distinction), Riley Boland (MD), Keegan Boyd (MA), Stephanie Brammann, Molly Bryant (JD), Katelyn Buhman, Alec Cassatt, William Castonguay, Gina Chieffo, Sharmista Chintalapalli, Connor Coffield, Patrick Comparin (JD), Sydney Cox, Brian Crowley (MBA), Amanda Deutsch (MD), Bryony Dodsworth, Alexandra Donovan (distinction), Sarah Dooley (MD), Joshua Doyle (DDS), Jonathan Dziuk, Kelcie Eisbrener, Jessica Elias, Troy Evans, Sadie Fah, Adam Fitzsimmons, Cassidy Freedman (distinction), Ellen Gackle, Alexander Ghere, Kathleen Goff (MS), Morgan Harksen, Alex Heesch, Michael Hemming (DDS), Tessa Henderson, Joshua Hendricks, Elizabeth Herbst (MBA with distinction), Kylie Hershberger, Bikere Ikoba, David Janiczek (MD), Katelyn Johnson, Kelly Jungers (MBA with distinction), Sara Kaalberg (MS), Meg King (with distinction), Jordan Kinman, Summer Knapp, Jackson Koellner, Kayla Kruse (distinction), Olivia Kulick, Genevieve Kwan, Gabriela Lozano Flores, Jessica Martinez, Katie Mayer (MBA with distinction), Devon McDevitt, Samuel McElhiney, Jason Meighan, Erin Mitchell (high distinction), Victoria Nelson (highest distinction), Caitlin Neyrinck, Naveen Ninan, Katie Noble (MS), Heba Omar, Bharabi Pandit, Arham Pasha, Pinkal Patel (MBA), Shelby Pelzer (DNP), Taylor Perrott, Alex Phan (DDS), Jordan Poole, Evan Rahn (JD with distinction), Denise Richter (MBA), Stephanie Seward (MA), Andrew Shammas, Logan Sherman, Austin Smith (distinction), Brian Speer, Joseph Sumhlei (MD), John Syverud, Zachary Tansey, Conrad Tebbe, Tristan Thompson (distinction), Thomas Tygret, Shyamsunder Vanga (MBA), Mitzy Vazquez, Joshua Voelliger, Kristen Vokt, Samuel Woodall, Xiaoxu Zhou (distinction)
University of Northern Iowa
Cedar Falls, Iowa
Sarah Bumann, Zachary Chaplain, Adam Cline, Chance Douglas, Molly Dryg, Rehan Haider (MS), Nathaniel Johnson, Sara Judickas, Megan Parisot, Brandon Sheeder, James Terronez, Megan Wellman, Benjamin Whitehead
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Steve Hart, of LeClaire, earned a master of engineering degree.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
These students graduated in the spring 2017 semester:
Sarah McCraw, elementary education and fine arts; Kazoua Moua, criminal justice; Jacob Wilkinson, criminal justice and psychology; and Taylor Wood, business administration, all from Bettendorf.
Philip Dohmen, of LeClaire, industrial engineering.
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Susan Moritz earned an associate's degree in December.
Wartburg College,
Waverly, Iowa
On May 28, these Bettendorf students earned diplomas:
Courtney Belk graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in American history education and world history education.
Michael Brown graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in engineering science.
Bryan Levsen graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in biology.
Markel Mommsen graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in biology.
Taylor Robbins graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in fitness management.
College Honors/Honor Roll
Tyler Akker, of Bettendorf, was named to the honor roll for the spring semester at the University of Kansas, Lawrence.
Carly Hancock, of Bettendorf, was named to the honor list for the spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Ryan Howell, of Bettendorf, earned semester honors for the spring semester at Edgewood College, Madison, Wisconsin.
Maggie O'Connor, of LeClaire, was named to the honor list for the spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Ryan J. Spelhaug, of Bettendorf, was named to the president's honor roll for the spring trimester at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.