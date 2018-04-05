ISU student to present at conference
Jacqueline Blaum of Bettendorf, a student at Iowa State University, was chosen to present at the National Conference on Undergraduate Research at University of Central Oklahoma. Blaum will have a chance to present her scholarship and research.
Dean's List
Washington University
St. Louis
Bettendorf: Rekha Karuparthy
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Davenport
Bettendorf: Meghan Barry, Emily Boyich, Cael Halfman, Kassy Kirchner, Shaina Lewinski, Morgan Lintz, Katherine Lucht, Jacey McDowell, Scott Short, Lydia Simpson, Joseph Viers
Graduations
Palmer College of Chiropratic
Davenport
Matthew Berger, of Bettendorf, graduated with an associate of applied science in chiropractic technology from Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, on Feb. 23.