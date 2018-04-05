Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ISU student to present at conference

Jacqueline Blaum of Bettendorf, a student at Iowa State University, was chosen to present at the National Conference on Undergraduate Research at University of Central Oklahoma. Blaum will have a chance to present her scholarship and research.

Dean's List

Washington University

St. Louis

Bettendorf: Rekha Karuparthy

Palmer College of Chiropractic

Davenport

Bettendorf: Meghan Barry, Emily Boyich, Cael Halfman, Kassy Kirchner, Shaina Lewinski, Morgan Lintz, Katherine Lucht, Jacey McDowell, Scott Short, Lydia Simpson, Joseph Viers

Graduations

Palmer College of Chiropratic

Davenport

Matthew Berger, of Bettendorf, graduated with an associate of applied science in chiropractic technology from Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, on Feb. 23.

