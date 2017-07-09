Local student earns top ACT score
Ashlyn Haack, a rising senior at Pleasant Valley High School, earned the highest ACT composite score of 36. On average, less than one-tenth of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earns a top score. The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36. A student's composite score is the average of the four test scores. Some students also take the optional ACT writing test, but the score for that test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.
Bettendorf woman receives award at scholarship competition
Samina Abdullah received the Press-Register/AL.com Distinguished Diaries Award at the 60th Distinguished Young Women National Finals scholarship competition in June. The $1,000 cash scholarship was presented to Abdullah for her essay on her experiences while in Mobile, Alabama, for the competition. Abdullah, a graduate of Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf, will attend the University of Michigan with plans to become a physician, biomedical engineer or computer scientist.
Dean's List
Augustana College
Rock Island, Illinois
The following students were named to the dean's list for the spring semester:
Bettendorf: Olivia Covert-Proctor, Hannah Griggs, Hanan Kayali, Shannon Larson, Aaron Lawrence, Amanda Peterlin, Caitlin Thom, Daniel Tjaden, Emmalynn Tully, Taylor Vaughan, Christine Vincent, Brenna Whisler.
Le Claire: Alexis Aguilar.
Bryce E. Leonard of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Clarke University, Dubuque, for the spring semester.
Maria Howard of Bettendorf was named to the dean's list at Columbia (Missouri) College for the spring semester.
Elaine Andorf and Anthony Clifton, both of Bettendorf, were named to the dean's list at Cornell College, Mount Vernon, Iowa, for the spring semester.
Hawkeye Community College
Waterloo, Iowa
Levi Yocom of Bettendorf was named to the dean’s list at Hawkeye Community College, Waterloo, Iowa, for the spring semester.