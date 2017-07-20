12-year-old Bettendorf Girl is a published illustrator
Katy Leigh Babcock, 12, of Bettendorf, a Riverdale Heights Elementary student, illustrated a story for the "A Book by Me" Holocaust series.
The books, which are written and illustrated by children for children, are true stories of Holocaust survivors written by students who have interviewed the stories' subjects. There are 91 books in the series.
Katy was asked to illustrate "Broadway Ben," the story of Curt Lowens, a Dutch Jewish man who disguised himself as a Christian named “Ben” and became a member of the Resistance to save Dutch Jews from being captured and sent to concentration camps.
Katy created 10 illustrations for the story plus the book cover. Lowen’s story included a bar mitzvah, discrimination of Jews, the rescue of two American soldiers parachuting from a downed plane, his role as a teacher and interpreter for the British Army during the war and becoming an American actor and performing on Broadway. "I liked doing the artwork because I learned about World War II and the Holocaust," Katy said.
"Broadway Ben," the most recent "A Book by Me Holocaust" survivor story, is available on amazon.com. For more information about the series, visit www.abookbyme.com.
Bettendorf students earn Ascentra scholarships
The Ascentra Scholarship Program will help five Bettendorf students pay for college.
A total of $10,000 in scholarships is given each year to 10 winners, each receiving $1,000. Five scholarships are awarded to traditional high-school students planning to enter college. Another five are awarded to non-traditional students, including students returning to college, adult learners and those seeking degrees in the trades.
Students can apply more than once throughout their post-secondary education career. This year, the program saw two repeat winners.
High-school scholarship winners include: Savannah Bogner, Gabrielle VanderVinne, Kathleen Byrne and Dillon Tabares.
Grant Nickles is a non-traditional or continuing education winner.
All entries are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. The competition is announced every October with the deadline in March of the next year.
Learn more about the 2017 scholarship winners, the official rules and other scholarship opportunities at ascentra.org/scholarship.
Dean's List
Mary Cropper Becerra of Pleasant Valley was named to the dean's list for the fall semester at California State University, Los Angeles - RongXiang Xu College of Health & Human Services.
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester:
Bettendorf: Vyshakh G. Abraham, Madison K. Albracht, Nicholas J.Arevalo, Anna L. Baker, Hannah K. Bankson, Elizabeth C. Bartlett, Sarah C. Bartlett, Rachel S. Basala, Ian M. Beck, Megan L. Beck, Reid C. Behrens, Alaina M. Berkenbosch, Taylor A. Biggs, Ryan P. Blankers, Jacqueline R. Blaum, Carter J. Blunk, Alfred J. Boeh, Kellen M. Bohn, Katherine M. Braught, Jared M. Brown, Maria F. Brown, Jacob Bump, Alex J. Carpenter, Dallas D. Carter, Alexandra M. Connor, Chloe E. Corbin, Zachary P. Corrigan, Anne B. Cramond, Henry S. Crowley, Courtney J. Dankert, Nicholas R. Deasy, Kaylee Docherty, Jack H. Doyle, Tyler F. Dunlavy, Kaitlyn M. Dvorak, Ashton M. Ehrecke, Valerie Feld, Kayla M. Finn, Cole T. Finnegan, Evan N. Foley, Jacob R. Fowler, Ian C. Graham, Carly E. Grimm, Andrew T. Guhin, Emily J. Hammer, Haidyn E. Hank, Allison M. Harmon, Nicholas A. Heimendinger, Andrew D. Hillman, Amine Y. Hocine, Kaitlyn R. Hoots, Sarah W. Huber, Gabriel M. Johnson, Monica A. Johnson, Charles F. Klutho, Vignesh Krishnan, Michelle J. Larsen, Anne E. Leners, Austin R. Lenz, Sara N. Longenecker, Jennifer L. Martin, Samantha A. Matt, Christina A. Meadows, Aaron T. Mendel, Sarah A. Mendel, Craig S. Miller, Suzanne L. Mooney, Grant M. Morthland, Rahul Namboori, Mary C. Nelson, Grant R. Nickles, Olivia N. Osborn, Sarah E. Oswald, Regina A. Pauly, Nathaniel A. Perk, Erica M. Peterson, Colin Plouffe, Bailey K. Pribyl, Tobey C. Pribyl, Rimjhim Rawat, Noel C. Reilly, Tracey A. Rivera, Abigail R. Schafer, Erin M. Schaffer, Brooke P. Schuler, Paige A. Schuler, Emily J. Schwake, Claire E. Slifka, Jacob O. Smidt, Stephen J. Soko, Madeline M. Spain, Abigail R. Sturtzer, Drake A. Swarm, Marc L. Thennes, Mallory M. Till, Matthew A. Tjaden, Melanie J. Trepa, Kevin M. Wagner, Margaret Wallace, Mengyu Wang, Aishwarya Warrier, Hannah L. Whitty, Samuel I. Woeber, Kelsi S. Wolever, Marcelious A. Wyatt, Michelle N. Young.
LeClaire: Joshua S. Cobler, Stephanie I. Moore, Brennen L. Reynolds, Allison E. Schurr, Hunter C. Sickels, Allison R. Theisen, Tyler J. Zerbonia.
Pleasant Valley: Mallory C. Lamb.
Riverdale: Anthony D. Geisler, James D. Geisler.
Iowa State University College of Business
Ames, Iowa
The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
Bettendorf: Rachel Basala, Alaina Berkenbosch, Jared Brown, Jacob Bump, Anne Cramond, Valerie Feld, Emily Hammer, Jennifer Martin, Craig Miller, Rimjhim Rawat, Marc Thennes, Mallory Till, Matthew Tjaden.
Iowa State University College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Ames, Iowa
The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
Bettendorf: Madison Albracht, Anna Baker, Sarah Bartlett, Jacqueline Blaum, Alexandra Connor, Courtney Dankert, Jacob Fowler, Ian Graham, Andrew Guhin, Haidyn Hank, Nicholas Heimendinger, Brenna Klesel, Austin Lenz, Jennifer Martin, Aaron Mendel, Olivia Osborn, Sarah Oswald, Regina Pauly, Tracey Rivera, Erin Schaffer, Stephen Soko, Madeline Spain, Abigail Sturtzer, Melanie Trepa, Kevin Wagner.
Le Claire: Austin Hall, Allison Schurr, Hunter Sickels, Tyler Zerbonia.
Riverdale: Anthony Geisler.
Kirkwood Community College
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
The following students were named to the dean's list for the spring semester.
Bettendorf: Trevor Johnson, Emily Marriott, Brett Pickett, Deanna Solis-Cantrill, Chris Stoddard.
Riverdale: Ali'imo Tosi.
Alyssa E. Simon and Courtney N. Walsh of Bettendorf, and Maddison M. Theisen of LeClaire, were all named to the dean's list at Loras College, Dubuque, for the spring semester.
Luther College
Decorah, Iowa
The following students were named to the dean's list for the spring semester:
Bettendorf: Elizabeth Bonin, Meredith Bruster, Emily Fuller, Brady Letney and Nicholas Slavens.
Erin Mercer, Megan Nickles and Claire Schwarz, all of Bettendorf, were named to the dean's list at Missouri State University, Springfield, for the spring semester.
Keith Hamaker, of Bettendorf, was named to the dean's list at North Shore Community College, Danvers, Massachusetts, for the spring semester.
University of Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
Anna Fobair and Abigail Kurth, both of Bettendorf, were named to the dean's list at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, for the spring semester.
University of Northern Iowa
Cedar Falls, Iowa
The following students were named to the dean's list for the spring semester.
Bettendorf: Lauren Anderson, Logan Bedard, Morgan Dobroski, Olivia Drexler, Madison Foley, Peyton Ford, Reghan German, Meredith Gorman, Owen Hoke, Savanna Hunt, Nathaniel Johnson, Sara Judickas, Raya Knight, Mitchell Koellner, Kelby LaBarge, Marshal Lamb, Hailey Laughlin, Julia Martin, Olivia Meincke, Alison Miller, Erica Miller, Noemi Moreno, Erin Moser, Bethany Piotter, Marissa Quinn, Caleb Rahn, Michael Ruccolo, Emily Rupiper, Grace Sack, Jacob Schwarm, Haley Scogland, David Smidt, Nicholas Stader, Andrew Thompson
LeClaire: Nicole Baxter, Brenna Bleeker, Collin Burns, Jordan Lemke, Madeline Reynolds, Brandon Sheeder, Montana Watkins, Tyler Willers
Riverdale: Robert D'Camp
University of Utah
Samuel Paul Cropper, of Pleasant Valley, was named to the dean's list for the spring semester of 2017.
University of Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
Caroline Mack, of Bettendorf, was named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, for the spring semester.
Sarah McCraw, Taylor Wood and Tori Wood, all of Bettendorf, were named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin, Platteville, for the spring semester.
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester:
Bettendorf: Kyle Buhman, Lisa Burt, Amy Henze, Kassi Snowden, Alex West.
LeClaire: Mollie Bonney, Stephanie Shook.
Wartburg College
Waverly, Iowa
Karl Jaeschke, Markel Mommsen and Nickolas Schwake, all of Bettendorf, were named to the dean's list at Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa, for the winter/May term.
Graduations
The following students earned bachelor's degrees in June, unless otherwise indicated:
Carleton College
Northfield, Minnesota
Kelsey Qu
Missouri State University
Springfield, Missouri
Megan Nickles
Morningside College
Sioux City, Iowa
Sophia Farooqui (MA), April J. Flanigan (MA)
Rockhurst University
Kansas City, Missouri
Julianne DeLessio (cum laude)
The following students earned bachelor's degrees in May, unless otherwise indicated:
Augustana College
Rock Island, Illinois
Robert Chaney, Olivia Covert-Proctor (cum laude), Mikayla Fallon, Kaycee Kallenberger, Shannon Larson (cum laude), Christopher McLaughlin, Jake Melik, Amanda Peterlin, Emmalynn Tully (cum laude), Alerik Vi, Brenna Whisler (magna cum laude)
Central College
Pella, Iowa
Sydney Lunardi (magna cum laude), Margaret Meloy (cum laude)
Clarke University
Dubuque, Iowa
Sara Bytnar (DNP), Donna Pohl (DNP), Sarah Jacobs (DPT)
Hawkeye Community College
Waterloo, Iowa
Olivia Elceser (AA, diploma)
Luther College
Decorah, Iowa
Meredith Bruster
Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Richard Gonzalez, Trey Muilenburg
Northern Illinois University
DeKalb, Illinois
Alexis Thomson
St. Ambrose University
Davenport, Iowa
Ramsey Allen, Melany Bazare, Bailey Brockhouse, Jared Castaneda (MBA), Ethan Connors (M.Ed), Rhonda Depoorter, Katrina Griffin, Keara Gross, Kiley Gross (cum laude), Cassie Hall (cum laude), Brandi Houzenga (MBA), Lisa Jackson (magna cum laude), John Jacobsen (Master of pastoral theology), Kelley King (MBA), Abigail Landrum (summa cum laude), Abigail Majeske (cum laude), Megan Matthies (cum laude), Sunne McGinn, Jamie Pratt (M.Ed), Kristin Pruitt (cum laude), Bailie Rasmussen (MECE), Claire Reisen (cum laude), Leita Richardson, Tyler Ritter, Megan Snow (MOT), Jennifer Trumbull (MSLP), Megan Uhrich
St. Olaf
Northfield, Minnesota
Jacob Vincent
University of Dubuque
Dubuque, Iowa
Allyssa Davison, Michael Kassehin
University of Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa
Sulata Acharya, Zareef Affarka, Khadijah Ahmed, Tauseef Ahmed (MBA), Serena Arancibia (MPA), Elizabeth Baer, Ryan Ballard, Rohit Banda, Bonnie Banks (MBA with distinction, Brandon Banks (MBA), Elizabeth Berger (highest distinction), Riley Boland (MD), Keegan Boyd (MA), Stephanie Brammann, Molly Bryant (JD), Katelyn Buhman, Alec Cassatt, William Castonguay, Gina Chieffo, Sharmista Chintalapalli, Connor Coffield, Patrick Comparin (JD), Sydney Cox, Brian Crowley (MBA), Amanda Deutsch (MD), Bryony Dodsworth, Alexandra Donovan (distinction), Sarah Dooley (MD), Joshua Doyle (DDS), Jonathan Dziuk, Kelcie Eisbrener, Jessica Elias, Troy Evans, Sadie Fah, Adam Fitzsimmons, Cassidy Freedman (distinction), Ellen Gackle, Alexander Ghere, Kathleen Goff (MS), Morgan Harksen, Alex Heesch, Michael Hemming (DDS), Tessa Henderson, Joshua Hendricks, Elizabeth Herbst (MBA with distinction), Kylie Hershberger, Bikere Ikoba, David Janiczek (MD), Katelyn Johnson, Kelly Jungers (MBA with distinction), Sara Kaalberg (MS), Meg King (with distinction), Jordan Kinman, Summer Knapp, Jackson Koellner, Kayla Kruse (distinction), Olivia Kulick, Genevieve Kwan, Gabriela Lozano Flores, Jessica Martinez, Katie Mayer (MBA with distinction), Devon McDevitt, Samuel McElhiney, Jason Meighan, Erin Mitchell (high distinction), Victoria Nelson (highest distinction), Caitlin Neyrinck, Naveen Ninan, Katie Noble (MS), Heba Omar, Bharabi Pandit, Arham Pasha, Pinkal Patel (MBA), Shelby Pelzer (DNP), Taylor Perrott, Alex Phan (DDS), Jordan Poole, Evan Rahn (JD with distinction), Denise Richter (MBA), Stephanie Seward (MA), Andrew Shammas, Logan Sherman, Austin Smith (distinction), Brian Speer, Joseph Sumhlei (MD), John Syverud, Zachary Tansey, Conrad Tebbe, Tristan Thompson (distinction), Thomas Tygret, Shyamsunder Vanga (MBA), Mitzy Vazquez, Joshua Voelliger, Kristen Vokt, Samuel Woodall, Xiaoxu Zhou (distinction)
University of Northern Iowa
Cedar Falls, Iowa
Sarah Bumann, Zachary Chaplain, Adam Cline, Chance Douglas, Molly Dryg, Rehan Haider (MS), Nathaniel Johnson, Sara Judickas, Megan Parisot, Brandon Sheeder, James Terronez, Megan Wellman, Benjamin Whitehead
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
These students graduated in the spring 2017 semester:
Sarah McCraw, elementary education and fine arts; Kazoua Moua, criminal justice; Jacob Wilkinson, criminal justice and psychology; and Taylor Wood, business administration, all from Bettendorf.
Philip Dohmen, of LeClaire, industrial engineering.
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Susan Moritz earned an associate's degree in December.
Wartburg College,
Waverly, Iowa
On May 28, these Bettendorf students earned diplomas:
Courtney Belk graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in American history education and world history education.
Michael Brown graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in engineering science.
Bryan Levsen graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in biology.
Markel Mommsen graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in biology.
Taylor Robbins graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in fitness management.
College Honors/Honor Roll
Ryan J. Spelhaug, of Bettendorf, was named to the president's honor roll for the spring trimester at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.
Ryan Howell, of Bettendorf, earned semester honors for the spring semester at Edgewood College, Madison, Wisconsin.