Sophia Xiao receives Mediacom scholarship
Mediacom Communications awarded Sophia Xiao, a 2018 graduate of Pleasant Valley High School, with a $1,000 scholarship as part of the company’s World Class Scholarship Program.
The award recognizes the Bettendorf resident for outstanding leadership and academic accomplishments.
Xiao was presented the scholarship during the high school’s recognition program.
This year marks the 17th consecutive year Mediacom has funded World Class Scholarships for students who live in areas served by the cable and broadband company.
Graduations
Anna Meilian Fobair of Bettendorf was among nearly 3,200 graduates who received degrees May 4 and 5 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Fobair earned a bachelor of journalism from the College of Journalism and Mass Communications.
Evan Clark of Le Claire graduated with a bachelor of arts degree during Chadron (Nebraska) State College's spring commencement May 5.
Rivermont fifth grader invited to present at conference
The Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa in Coralville, Iowa (Iowa Technology Education Connection) sponsored its eastern student technology fair May 3.
Several Quad-City area students who participated in the Rivermont Collegiate Technology Fair in April were eligible to present their projects at the event.
Rivermont fifth grader Abigail Johnson won a purple ribbon for her project "The Smart Mirror." She is invited to the ITEC Fall Conference in Des Moines. She also received a blue ribbon for her project.
These students also presented their project at the May 3revent:
- Hadil El-Geneidy*, grade 6, blue ribbon
- Nick Gorbach, grade 1, blue ribbon
- Liam Mann*, grade 1, red ribbon
- Abigail Sweeney*, grade 2, blue ribbon
*Denotes Rivermont Collegiate student.
Phi Kappa Phi
Julia Field and Erin Mercer, both of Bettendorf, were initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Field was initiated at Elon University, and Mercer was initiated at Missouri State University.
Among the 72 Iowa State University, Ames, students initiated into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society on April 29, were Ian Graham and Stephen Soko, both from Bettendorf. They are majors in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Honors list
Patrick Gelande, of LeClaire, has been named to the 2018 spring term honors list at Graceland University, Lamoni, Iowa.