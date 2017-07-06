Brown announces run for Bettendorf City Council
Lisa Brown recently announced her candidacy for Bettendorf City Council Alderman at large in the upcoming November 7 election.
Brown says she is running “to continue the hard work that has been done by the Bettendorf mayor, city council and ciy staff providing the outstanding services that our citizens deserve and are proud of.”
Brown has served the Bettendorf community for 27 years as Bettendorf alderman at large, Bettendorf councilman and Bettendorf Park Board Foundation chairman. Brown has also served through civic organizations including the Bettendorf Rotary.
Brown is currently the member services manager for CASI – The Center for Active Seniors, in Davenport, and previously worked for 24 years as the dean of student services at Scott Community College.
Brown holds a master's degree in higher education administration and has two adult children.
Iowa State University seniors earn leadership studies certificates
Graduating seniors Eric Edwards, Andrew Tjaden and David Weinstein, of Bettendorf, earned a leadership studies certificate in addition to an undergraduate degree from Iowa State University, Ames, in May.
Iowa State University's Leadership Studies Program is an interdisciplinary program designed for students in all majors and provides a foundation for leadership, communication and organizational theory.
Bettendorf native receives scholarships
Emily Bruinsma, of Bettendorf, was awarded two scholarships for the 2017-18 academic year at Missouri State University, Springfield. Bruinsma received the University Scholarship and out-of-state fee waiver based on her ACT scores, GPA, standing in graduating class and leadership in community and school activities.
Qu elected to honor society
Kelsey Qu, of Bettendorf, was elected to the Sigma Xi honor society at Carleton College, Northfield, Minnesota. Qu, a senior at Carleton, was elected to the society by demonstrating research potential in a science field.
Local students receive college-sponsored National Merit scholarships
Students from Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley high schools earned college-sponsored National Merit scholarships for individual excellence in academics, extracurricular activities and leadership.
Joseph S. Frommelt, Bettendorf High School, and Matthew Dane Nelson, Pleasant Valley High School, were each awarded National Merit University of Iowa scholarships. Frommelt plans to study biology and Nelson plans to study physics at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Isaac W. Sears and Emily G. Suen, both of Pleasant Valley High School, earned National Merit Northwestern University scholarships. Sears plans to study biology and Suen plans to study medicine at Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois.
Logan wins men’s tennis honor at Central College
Jacob Logan Jr., Bettendorf High School graduate, was among those honored for his performance on Central College’s men’s tennis team. Logan has received three varsity letters and was team captain during the 2015-2016 season.
During the 2017 spring season, Logan went 7-17 in singles and 2-4 in doubles. His overall stats are 22-36 in singles and 7-11 in doubles.
Central posted a 10-15 record and a 5-2 mark in Iowa Conference action to take third in the league this season.
Former Bettendorf students attend Iowa State University orientation
Trevor Behan, Hannah Hichborn, Eleanor Kurth and Maureen Thomsen, all of Bettendorf, participated in orientation in June at Iowa State University in Ames.
The students were of the nearly 150 incoming first-year College of Human Sciences students who, with their families, met peers, signed up for classes, became familiar with the campus and learned how to make the most of their college careers.
Behan's major is undecided, Hichborn and Kurth plan to each major in kinesiology and health, and Thomsen plans to major in pre-dietetics.
Honor Roll
Rivermont Collegiate
The following students were named to the Fourth Quarter 2016-17 Honor Roll:
Middle School (Grades 6-8)
High Honors: Nirmal Alla, Harris Ciaccio, Annika Didelot, Sarah Dobbs, Mayar JadKarim, Gunner Johnson, Susan Longstaff, Karin McDonald, Andrea Porubcin, Siri Pothula, Aiden Sears, Peyton Seberg, Keval Wagher
Honors: Miley Ashby, Riley Bicknese, Nayana Gowda, Parker Hefner, Angela Jones, Jacob Laufenberg, Olivia Schroeder, Matthew Simmons, Allison Swiger, Shannyn Vogler, Claire Westphal, Ella Zillmer
Upper School (Grades 9-12)
Headmaster’s List: Spencer Brown, Faith Douglas, Maram El-Geneidy, Jessica Elliott, Vanessa Fuentes, Aditya Gohain, Hannah Laufenberg, Dwira Nandini, Benjamin Nordick, Manasa Pagadala, Emilia Porubcin, Joseph Rodgers, Grace Sampson, Anna Senjem, Genevieve Strasser, Leo Xu Fangren
Distinction: Hema Chimpidi, Chris YiKang Dong, Clayton Douglas, Shivani Ganesh, Chirag Gowda, Kennedy Hefner, Abdullah JadKarim, Andrew Laufenberg, Jade Montgomery, Rose Moran, Elias Sheumaker, Josef Porubcin, Nikhil Wagher, Jack Westphal
Merit: William Heaney, Bhavana Purighalla, Lauren Schroeder, Eric Hang Wang
President's List
University of Alabama
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Scott Summers, of Bettendorf, was named to the president's list for the 2017 Spring semester. This academic honor is achieved by completing six credit hours and earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester.