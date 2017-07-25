12-year-old Bettendorf girl is a published illustrator
Katy Leigh Babcock, 12, of Bettendorf, a Riverdale Heights Elementary student, illustrated a story for the "A Book by Me" Holocaust series.
The books, which are written and illustrated by children for children, are true stories of Holocaust survivors written by students who have interviewed the stories' subjects. There are 91 books in the series.
Katy was asked to illustrate "Broadway Ben," the story of Curt Lowens, a Dutch Jewish man who disguised himself as a Christian named “Ben” and became a member of the Resistance to save Dutch Jews from being captured and sent to concentration camps.
Katy created 10 illustrations for the story plus the book cover. Lowen’s story included a bar mitzvah, discrimination of Jews, the rescue of two American soldiers parachuting from a downed plane, his role as a teacher and interpreter for the British Army during the war and becoming an American actor and performing on Broadway. "I liked doing the artwork because I learned about World War II and the Holocaust," Katy said.
"Broadway Ben," the most recent "A Book by Me Holocaust" survivor story, is available on amazon.com. For more information about the series, visit www.abookbyme.com.
Bettendorf students earn Ascentra scholarships
The Ascentra Scholarship Program will help five Bettendorf students pay for college.
A total of $10,000 in scholarships is given each year to 10 winners, each receiving $1,000. Five scholarships are awarded to traditional high-school students planning to enter college. Another five are awarded to non-traditional students, including students returning to college, adult learners and those seeking degrees in the trades.
Students can apply more than once throughout their post-secondary education career. This year, the program saw two repeat winners.
High-school scholarship winners include: Savannah Bogner, Gabrielle VanderVinne, Kathleen Byrne and Dillon Tabares.
Grant Nickles is a non-traditional or continuing education winner.
All entries are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. The competition is announced every October with the deadline in March of the next year.
Learn more about the 2017 scholarship winners, the official rules and other scholarship opportunities at ascentra.org/scholarship.
Dean's List
Mary Cropper Becerra of Pleasant Valley was named to the dean's list for the fall semester at California State University, Los Angeles - RongXiang Xu College of Health & Human Services.
Anna Fobair and Abigail Kurth, both of Bettendorf, were named to the dean's list at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, for the spring semester.
Samuel Paul Cropper of Pleasant Valley, was named to the dean's list at University of Utah, for the spring semester of 2017.
Alyssa E. Simon and Courtney N. Walsh of Bettendorf, and Maddison M. Theisen of LeClaire, were all named to the dean's list at Loras College, Dubuque, for the spring semester.
Erin Mercer, Megan Nickles and Claire Schwarz, all of Bettendorf, were named to the dean's list at Missouri State University, Springfield, for the spring semester.
Keith Hamaker, of Bettendorf, was named to the dean's list at North Shore Community College, Danvers, Massachusetts, for the spring semester.
Sarah McCraw, Taylor Wood and Tori Wood, all of Bettendorf, were named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin, Platteville, for the spring semester.
Karl Jaeschke, Markel Mommsen and Nickolas Schwake, all of Bettendorf, were named to the dean's list at Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa, for the winter/May term.
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester:
Bettendorf: Vyshakh G. Abraham, Madison K. Albracht, Nicholas J.Arevalo, Anna L. Baker, Hannah K. Bankson, Elizabeth C. Bartlett, Sarah C. Bartlett, Rachel S. Basala, Ian M. Beck, Megan L. Beck, Reid C. Behrens, Alaina M. Berkenbosch, Taylor A. Biggs, Ryan P. Blankers, Jacqueline R. Blaum, Carter J. Blunk, Alfred J. Boeh, Kellen M. Bohn, Katherine M. Braught, Jared M. Brown, Maria F. Brown, Jacob Bump, Alex J. Carpenter, Dallas D. Carter, Alexandra M. Connor, Chloe E. Corbin, Zachary P. Corrigan, Anne B. Cramond, Henry S. Crowley, Courtney J. Dankert, Nicholas R. Deasy, Kaylee Docherty, Jack H. Doyle, Tyler F. Dunlavy, Kaitlyn M. Dvorak, Ashton M. Ehrecke, Valerie Feld, Kayla M. Finn, Cole T. Finnegan, Evan N. Foley, Jacob R. Fowler, Ian C. Graham, Carly E. Grimm, Andrew T. Guhin, Emily J. Hammer, Haidyn E. Hank, Allison M. Harmon, Nicholas A. Heimendinger, Andrew D. Hillman, Amine Y. Hocine, Kaitlyn R. Hoots, Sarah W. Huber, Gabriel M. Johnson, Monica A. Johnson, Charles F. Klutho, Vignesh Krishnan, Michelle J. Larsen, Anne E. Leners, Austin R. Lenz, Sara N. Longenecker, Jennifer L. Martin, Samantha A. Matt, Christina A. Meadows, Aaron T. Mendel, Sarah A. Mendel, Craig S. Miller, Suzanne L. Mooney, Grant M. Morthland, Rahul Namboori, Mary C. Nelson, Grant R. Nickles, Olivia N. Osborn, Sarah E. Oswald, Regina A. Pauly, Nathaniel A. Perk, Erica M. Peterson, Colin Plouffe, Bailey K. Pribyl, Tobey C. Pribyl, Rimjhim Rawat, Noel C. Reilly, Tracey A. Rivera, Abigail R. Schafer, Erin M. Schaffer, Brooke P. Schuler, Paige A. Schuler, Emily J. Schwake, Claire E. Slifka, Jacob O. Smidt, Stephen J. Soko, Madeline M. Spain, Abigail R. Sturtzer, Drake A. Swarm, Marc L. Thennes, Mallory M. Till, Matthew A. Tjaden, Melanie J. Trepa, Kevin M. Wagner, Margaret Wallace, Mengyu Wang, Aishwarya Warrier, Hannah L. Whitty, Samuel I. Woeber, Kelsi S. Wolever, Marcelious A. Wyatt, Michelle N. Young.
LeClaire: Joshua S. Cobler, Stephanie I. Moore, Brennen L. Reynolds, Allison E. Schurr, Hunter C. Sickels, Allison R. Theisen, Tyler J. Zerbonia.
Pleasant Valley: Mallory C. Lamb.
Riverdale: Anthony D. Geisler, James D. Geisler.
Iowa State University College of Business
Ames, Iowa
The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
Bettendorf: Rachel Basala, Alaina Berkenbosch, Jared Brown, Jacob Bump, Anne Cramond, Valerie Feld, Emily Hammer, Jennifer Martin, Craig Miller, Rimjhim Rawat, Marc Thennes, Mallory Till, Matthew Tjaden.
Iowa State University College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Ames, Iowa
The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
Bettendorf: Madison Albracht, Anna Baker, Sarah Bartlett, Jacqueline Blaum, Alexandra Connor, Courtney Dankert, Jacob Fowler, Ian Graham, Andrew Guhin, Haidyn Hank, Nicholas Heimendinger, Brenna Klesel, Austin Lenz, Jennifer Martin, Aaron Mendel, Olivia Osborn, Sarah Oswald, Regina Pauly, Tracey Rivera, Erin Schaffer, Stephen Soko, Madeline Spain, Abigail Sturtzer, Melanie Trepa, Kevin Wagner.
Le Claire: Austin Hall, Allison Schurr, Hunter Sickels, Tyler Zerbonia.
Riverdale: Anthony Geisler.
Kirkwood Community College
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
The following students were named to the dean's list for the spring semester.
Bettendorf: Trevor Johnson, Emily Marriott, Brett Pickett, Deanna Solis-Cantrill, Chris Stoddard.
Riverdale: Ali'imo Tosi.
Luther College
Decorah, Iowa
The following students were named to the dean's list for the spring semester:
Bettendorf: Elizabeth Bonin, Meredith Bruster, Emily Fuller, Brady Letney and Nicholas Slavens.
University of Dubuque
Dubuque, Iowa
Bettendorf: Allyssa Davison, Erin Hoffman and Michael Kassehin
University of Northern Iowa
Cedar Falls, Iowa
The following students were named to the dean's list for the spring semester.
Bettendorf: Lauren Anderson, Logan Bedard, Morgan Dobroski, Olivia Drexler, Madison Foley, Peyton Ford, Reghan German, Meredith Gorman, Owen Hoke, Savanna Hunt, Nathaniel Johnson, Sara Judickas, Raya Knight, Mitchell Koellner, Kelby LaBarge, Marshal Lamb, Hailey Laughlin, Julia Martin, Olivia Meincke, Alison Miller, Erica Miller, Noemi Moreno, Erin Moser, Bethany Piotter, Marissa Quinn, Caleb Rahn, Michael Ruccolo, Emily Rupiper, Grace Sack, Jacob Schwarm, Haley Scogland, David Smidt, Nicholas Stader, Andrew Thompson
LeClaire: Nicole Baxter, Brenna Bleeker, Collin Burns, Jordan Lemke, Madeline Reynolds, Brandon Sheeder, Montana Watkins, Tyler Willers
Riverdale: Robert D'Camp
University of Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
Caroline Mack, of Bettendorf, was named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, for the spring semester.
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester:
Bettendorf: Kyle Buhman, Lisa Burt, Amy Henze, Kassi Snowden, Alex West.
LeClaire: Mollie Bonney, Stephanie Shook.
Graduations
The following students earned bachelor's degrees in June, unless otherwise indicated:
Carleton College
Northfield, Minnesota
Kelsey Qu
Missouri State University
Springfield, Missouri
Megan Nickles
Morningside College
Sioux City, Iowa
Sophia Farooqui (MA), April J. Flanigan (MA)
Rockhurst University
Kansas City, Missouri
Julianne DeLessio (cum laude)
The following students earned bachelor's degrees in May, unless otherwise indicated:
Augustana College
Rock Island, Illinois
Robert Chaney, Olivia Covert-Proctor (cum laude), Mikayla Fallon, Kaycee Kallenberger, Shannon Larson (cum laude), Christopher McLaughlin, Jake Melik, Amanda Peterlin, Emmalynn Tully (cum laude), Alerik Vi, Brenna Whisler (magna cum laude)
Central College
Pella, Iowa
Sydney Lunardi (magna cum laude), Margaret Meloy (cum laude)
Clarke University
Dubuque, Iowa
Sara Bytnar (DNP), Donna Pohl (DNP), Sarah Jacobs (DPT)
Grinnell College
Grinnell, Iowa
Carolyn Silverman and Hankyeol Song, both of Bettendorf, earned bachelor of arts degrees in May. Silverman was the recipient of the Grace McIlrath Parker 1911 Memorial Award for Outstanding Senior Athlete in a Single Sport, representing a team sport. Song was the recipient of the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship.
Hawkeye Community College
Waterloo, Iowa
Olivia Elceser (AA, diploma)
Luther College
Decorah, Iowa
Meredith Bruster
Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Richard Gonzalez, Trey Muilenburg
Northern Illinois University
DeKalb, Illinois
Alexis Thomson