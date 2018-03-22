Pleasant Valley students sing their way to recognition
Eleven Pleasant Valley High School students participated in the North Central American Choral Directors Association Honor Choir High School Honor Choir in Chicago.
After auditioning and being selected to sing in the choir, students spent the weekend rehearsing. Rehearsals led up to the concert performance, which featured a variety of song genres.
Over the last month, sixth grade and junior high singers have participated in two different honor choirs - The Southeast Iowa Choral Directors Association Honor Choir, SEICDA, and the North Central American Choral Directors Association Honor Choir, NCACDA.
A total of 47 sixth graders and 28 eighth graders attended the SEICDA Honor Choir at Assumption High School. This choir included students from all area schools.
PV also took 15 junior high students to the NCACDA Honor Choir in Chicago. These musicians rehearsed for three days and ended the weekend with a performance in Chicago's Harris Theater. PV students were joined by students from South Dakota, Indiana, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, and other surrounding states.
Bettendorf student earns art competition prize
Children’s magazine, Cricket awarded Sripoorva Prasanna, age 6, of Bettendorf, second prize in its Nov. 2017 Cricket League art competition. The theme for the contest was Celebrate the Season.
Sripoorva received a certificate and the winning artwork appears in the Cricket League section of the March 2018 issue. To view the artwork, visit cricketmagkids.com/contests.
Cricket features short stories, poems, and articles by children’s authors.
Bettendorf High School names Student Spotlight winners
Bettendorf High School faculty nominate students twice a year for outstanding achievement, improvement in a course, display of character, and/or leadership. Selected students are also honored at special recognition breakfast.
The following students were honored:
JR Baker (Grade 11) — Science
Tabitha Belcher (Grade 11) — Math
Kristin Boyler (Grade 10) — Language Arts
Kaylee Cornwell (Grade 11) — Art
Elizabeth Park (Grade 11) — Physical Education
Abagail Saathoff (Grade 11) — Physical Education
Connor Steele (Grade 11) — Music
Breanna VerMeer (Grade 10) — Math
Madison Watkins (Grade 12) — Administration
Mitch Winterlin (Grade 10) — Language Arts
Dean's List
Augustana College, Rock Island
Augustana College announced 1,138 students were named to the Dean's List for the 2017 fall term. Among the students are:
Lindsey Anderson, Benjamin Bruster, Paige Gerhart, Hannah Griggs, Aaron Lawrence, Caitlin Thom, Daniel Tjaden, Taylor Vaughan, Christine Vincent, all of Bettendorf.
Alexis Aguilar, Alex McLean and Zachary Myatt, all of LeClaire.
Butler University, Indianapolis
Kinsey Paulson, of Bettendorf, has been named to the Dean's List at Butler University in Indianapolis for the fall 2017 semester.
Clinton Community College, Clinton
Clinton Community College has announced the Fall 2017 Deans’ List. Among the students is Alecia Paget, of LeClaire.
Grantham University, Lenexa, Kansas
Grantham University has announced that Swain Riley, of Bettendorf, graduated with an online bachelor of science degree in multidisciplinary studies from the all-online university.
Iowa State University, Ames
The Iowa State University College of Human Science's Dean's List honors students during the fall semester of 2017, including Courtney Dankert and Emma Whigham, both of Bettendorf.
Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa
Loras College has announced the names of students who achieved Dean's List status for the 2017 fall semester. Alex Kitzmann, of Bettendorf, is on the list.
Luther College, Decorah
Luther College's fall 2017 Dean's List includes Elizabeth Bonin, Emily Fuller and Brady Letney, all of Bettendorf; and Madeline Kroeger, of Eldridge.
Michigan Technical University, Houghton, Michigan
Michigan Technological University, in Houghton, Michigan, has released the Dean's List for the 2017 fall semester. Bridget Quesnell, of Bettendorf, is among the students.
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, Milwaukee
Samantha Rossow, of Bettendorf, has been named to the Dean’s List of the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design for the Fall 2017 semester.
Minnesota State University, Mankato
The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced. Maggie O'Connor, of LeClaire, was named to the High Honors List.
Missouri State University, Springfield, Missouri
Emily Bruinsma, Erin Mercer and Claire Schwarz, all of Bettendorf, were named to the Fall 2017 Dean's List at Missouri State University.
Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla
Missouri University of Science and Technology has announced the honor list for the Fall 2017 semester. Among the students is Andrea Nicole Aller, of Bettendorf.
Northwestern College, Orange City, Iowa
Sarah Allen, of Bettendorf, is among thestudents at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, who were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester.
St. Ambrose University, Davenport
These full-time students were named to the St. Ambrose University Dean’s List for the Fall 2017 term:
Bettendorf: Lauren Anderson, Anthony Ash, Stormie Barton, Lori Bodkin, Jackson Callahan, Pallavi Dadhwal, Erica Dalburg, Nicholas Fernandez, Sari Finn, Carter Foley, RyAnne Gill, Troy Goldsberry, Holly Hoelting, Mary Jacobsen, Robert Kasch, Justin Keith, Michaela Kelly, Joo Hee Kim, Jose Lara, James Larson, Sophia Marchiori, Lillie Moore, Abbey Nimrick, Isabel Noble, Chastity Paxton, Jackson Reemtsma, Thomas Resnick, Marlene Sack, Jaren Schoustra, Abby Sears, Michael Showers, Jonah Silverberg, Cameron Smith, Danielle Smith, Brittney Stroud-Speidel, Jaya Thakur, Jessica Valant, Mackenzie Woods, Ashley Yattoni
LeClaire: Justin Benson, Maranda Bussell, Shannon Dougherty, Matthew Kuberski, Nicholas Schons, Hannah Smith, Victoria Stanley
The University of Dubuque, Iowa
The University of Dubuque has announced students named to the Fall Semester 2017 Academic Dean's List, including Bettendorf students Ben Berger, Mia Bruty, Grace Strawser and Carson Sutherland.
University of Iowa, Iowa City
These students graduated from the University of Iowa during the fall 2017 semester:.
Bettendorf: Conor Bryant, BSE-Biomedical Engineering, Erich Byers, BS-Actuarial Science, Julia Davidson, BA-Journalism and Mass Communication, Kayla French, BA-Psychology, Maegan Gorham, JD-Law, Eric Hale, BBA-Finance with distinction, Abdualrahman Ismail, BSE-Mechanical Engineering, Michelle Knirr, BS-Biology; BS-Psychology, Tanner Lafever, BA-Journalism and Mass Communication, Erin Levsen, BA-Mathematics, Alec Madsen, BA-Sociology; Isabella Marchiori, BA-Elementary Education; Vivian Medithi, BS-Biology; Michael Moore, BA-Computer Science; Lauren Nevitt, BA-Enterprise Leadership; Matthew Pelham, CER-Business Analytics; Ashley Rashid, BBA-Finance; Robert Steinke, BBA-Management; Evan Stimmel, BBA-Business Analytics and Information Systems; Quinlan Syfert, DPT; Dilon Thompson, BA-Enterprise Leadership; Bailey VanDeHeede, BA-Enterprise Leadership; Alexander von Gries, BS-Geoscience; Kathryn Walker, BBA-Management with distinction.
LeClaire: Naomi McCloud, BSN with highest distinction; Emma Miller-Shindelar, BA-Anthropology; BS-Environmental Policy and Planning; Regan Odegard, BA-Health and Human Physiology.
University of Iowa, Iowa City
Shelby Hornaday, of Bettendorf, has been named to the University of Iowa's Dean's List for the 2017 fall semester.
University of Kansas, Lawrence
Emma Ivers, of Bettendorf, is among the undergraduate students at the University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas, named to the honor roll for the fall 2017 semester.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
More than 5,100 students have been named to the Deans' List/Explore Center List of Distinguished Students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2017-18 academic year. Among them are:
Bettendorf: Anna Meilian Fobair, College of Journalism and Mass Communications; Abigail Kurth , Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts; and Cameron George Peer, College of Engineering.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to approximately 550 graduates after the fall 2017 semester, including Brooke Posey, a criminal justice major from Bettendorf.
Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa
Mallory Weaver of Bettendorf was named to the Wartburg College Fall Term Dean's List.
Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinos
Student Lindsay Danielson of Bettendorf was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2017 semester at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois.
Phi Theta Kappa inductees
Students inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Scott Community College include, from Bettendorf, Logan Anderson, Harmandeep Bajwa, Latreese Boykins, Katherine Cornwell, Matthew Cullinan, Kathryn Gaskin, Gabrielle Graham-Legare, Paul Grunewald, Steven Hamilton, Hannah James, Emily Jasper, Maxwell McCarty, Courtney McClaine, Bianca Palmer, Gail Ray, Isaiah Solis, Sandhya Vasudevagowda, Carson Wade; and from LeClaire, Dustin Enoch, Megan Hackney.