BHS students place in Iowa Top 10 in national French contest
Ten Bettendorf High School students earned honors for high achievement in Le Grand Concours, the annual competition sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of French. Students test at different levels and can earn state as well as national placement and awards.
In Iowa:
Level 2E – Stephanie Rice placed first, Emma Hubbard placed second, Rachel Witt placed third
Level 3 –Ayanna Tremaine placed 10th
Level 3E– Peter Hurd placed first, Erica Johnson placed second
Level 4 – Ashley McKim placed eighth
Level 5 – Joshua Turner placed first, Mario Soldado-Bermudez placed fourth, Leticia Francisco placed sixth. Joshua Turner also placed eighth nationally.
Level E indicates that the student has completed that level of French, but at the time of the Concours had not been in French class because of block scheduling.
Twenty-four other students placed in the top 20 for Iowa.
BHS Student Council earns national recognition
For its exemplary record of leadership, service and activities that serve to improve the school and community, the Bettendorf High School student council has been recognized as a 2018 National Gold Council of Excellence by the National Student Council.
For the award, basic requirements include a written constitution, regular meetings and a democratic election process, the councils have demonstrated successful sponsorship and participation in activities such as leadership development and service to the school and community.
Clark graduates from Chadron State
Evan Clark of Le Claire graduated with a bachelor of arts degree during Chadron (Nebraska) State College's spring commencement May 5.