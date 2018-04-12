Bettendorf High School students qualify for national leadership conference
The Bettendorf Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter attended the State Leadership Conference on March 15t17. At the conference, 13 members represented Bettendorf High School and competed in state and national events against schools across the state of Iowa.
All 13 Bettendorf students who attended qualify for the National Leadership Conference in Baltimore in at least one event. Qualifiers include:
- Haylie Spencer: Global Business, second place
- Zach Berntgen & Nijel McIntosh: Sports Entertainment & Marketing first place
- Yash Singh: Business Ethics third place, Economics fourth place
- Athena Andrews, Tiffany Le & Kayla Petry: Intro to Business Presentation first place
- Sheldon Deng: Accounting 1 second place
- Lexi Mendoza: Accounting 1 fourh place, Local Chapter Exhibit sixth place
- Madison Foht & Samantha Foht: Social Media Campaign fourh place
- Athena Andrews, Tiffany Le & Samantha Foht: Emerging Business Issues third place
- Lauren Hawley: Sales Presentation third place, Client Service third place
- Madison Foht: Client Service fifth place
- Mason Chin: Electronic Career Portfolio first place
- Haylie Spencer: Vocab Relay sixth place
- Mason Chin, Sheldon Deng & Nijel McIntosh: Advanced Spelling Relay fifth place
- Lauren Hawley, Yash Singh, & Zach Berntgen: Advanced Vocab Relay sixth place
Also, Sheldon Deng and Tiffany Le both ran for state office positions, and Sheldon Deng was elected as the 2018-2019 Iowa FBLA Treasurer. Adviser Angie Mojeiko won Local Chapter Adviser of the Year and will walk across the stage in Baltimore this summer.
Bettendorf FBLA also placed first in FBLAopoly, completing 36 of the 38 activities, placed second for Largest Local Chapter Membership Professional Division, and received Iowa Merit. Bettendorf will take eight students to Baltimore to compete with students across the nation.
Bettendorf student selected for WIU honors scholarship
Rockridge High School senior Lincoln McCulley, of Bettendorf, has been selected for the Centennial Honors Scholarship at Western Illinois University, Macomb, Illinois, which awards $10,000 per year to academically high-achieving students.
McCulley plans to major in finance.
In high school, McCulley is involved in football, track and field, WYSE, Spanish Club and the National Honors Society.
Dean's List
University of Michgan
Ann Arbor
Bettendorf: Megan Maloney