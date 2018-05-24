Stamper, Xiao receive Mediacom scholarships
Mediacom Communications has awarded Sophia Xiao, a 2018 graduate of Pleasant Valley High School, and Jackson Stamper, a 2018 graduate of Bettendorf High School, with $1,000 scholarships as part of the company’s World Class Scholarship Program
The awards recognize the students for outstanding leadership and academic accomplishments.
This year marks the 17th consecutive year Mediacom has funded World Class Scholarships for students who live in areas served by the cable and broadband company.
Mediacom plans to continue funding its World Class Scholarships in all areas where it provides digital cable and broadband services. High school administrators will be notified in the fall of 2018 when scholarship applications become available online for students in the Class of 2019.
Rivermont fifth grader invited to present at conference
The Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa in Coralville, Iowa (Iowa Technology Education Connection) sponsored its eastern student technology fair May 3.
Several Quad-City area students who participated in the Rivermont Collegiate Technology Fair in April were eligible to present their projects at the event.
Rivermont fifth grader Abigail Johnson won a purple ribbon for her project "The Smart Mirror." She is invited to the ITEC Fall Conference in Des Moines. She also received a blue ribbon for her project.
These students also presented their project at the May 3revent:
- Hadil El-Geneidy*, grade 6, blue ribbon
- Nick Gorbach, grade 1, blue ribbon
- Liam Mann*, grade 1, red ribbon
- Abigail Sweeney*, grade 2, blue ribbon
*Denotes Rivermont Collegiate student.
Bettendorf Optimist Club sponsors Coins for Cancer fundraiser
The Coins for Cancer joint community service project between the Bettendorf Optimist Club and the students at Paul Norton and Herbert Hoover Elementary schools collected money to support to families with children being treated at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
The fundraiser began April 30 at both schools, and over five days, students brought in a total of 513 pounds of coins valued at over $3,000.
Phi Kappa Phi inductions
Julia Field and Erin Mercer, both of Bettendorf, were initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Field was initiated at Elon University, and Mercer was initiated at Missouri State University.
Phi Beta Kappa inductions
Among the 72 Iowa State University, Ames, students initiated into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society on April 29, were Ian Graham and Stephen Soko, both from Bettendorf. They are majors in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Honors list
Graceland University
Lamoni, Iowa
Patrick Gelande, of LeClaire, has been named to the 2018 spring term honors list.
Graduations
Chadron State College
Chadron, Nebraska
Evan Clark of LeClaire graduated with a bachelor of arts degree.
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Davenport
Matthew Berger, of Bettendorf, graduated with an associate of applied science in chiropractic technology.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Lincoln, Nebraska
Anna Meilian Fobair of Bettendorf earned a bachelor of journalism degree.