Bettendorf students perform in ISU's "Oklahoma!"
Two Bettendorf students are in the Iowa State University Theatre production of “Oklahoma!” that opens Thursday, April 5, in Ames, Iowa:
Dave Bowles Edwards (Ike Skidmore) is the most recent recipient of the Des Moines Metro Opera Ames Guild’s Encouragement Award. Over the summer he was involved with the auxiliary choruses for two DMMO productions, "Turandot" and "Billy Budd." This is his first musical theater production at ISU, although he has performed with Opera Studio in the Music Program. He is a senior in music vocal performance.
Olivia Gasper (Singing Ensemble/Laurey’s Dream Friend) is a freshman music major. While this is her first show at Iowa State, she has appeared as Madame de La Grande Bouche in "Beauty and the Beast," a mersister in "The Little Mermaid," Dorothy Quimby in "Ramona Quimby" and the Grand Duchess in "You Can't Take It With You." After college, she plans to audition for operas in Europe.
Dean's List
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Davenport
These students were named to the Fall 2017 Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport:
Bettendorf: Meghan Barry, Emily Boyich, Cael Halfman, Kassy Kirchner, Shaina Lewinski, Morgan Lintz, Katherine Lucht, Jacey McDowell, Kendra Minick, Scott Short, Lydia Simpson, Joseph Viers, Michael Woods.
LeClaire: Robert Morley.