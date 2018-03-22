Bettendorf students perform in ISU's "Oklahoma!"
Two Bettendorf students are in the Iowa State University Theatre production of “Oklahoma!” that opens Thursday, April 5, in Ames, Iowa:
Dave Bowles Edwards (Ike Skidmore) is the most recent recipient of the Des Moines Metro Opera Ames Guild’s Encouragement Award. Over the summer he was involved with the auxiliary choruses for two DMMO productions, "Turandot" and "Billy Budd." This is his first musical theater production at ISU, although he has done a lot of performing with Opera Studio in the Music Program. He is a senior in music vocal performance.
Olivia Gasper (Singing Ensemble/Laurey’s Dream Friend) is a freshman music major. While this is her first show at Iowa State, she has appeared as Madame de La Grande Bouche in "Beauty and the Beast," a mersister in "The Little Mermaid," Dorothy Quimby in "Ramona Quimby" and the Grand Duchess in "You Can't Take It With You." After college, she plans to audition for operas in Europe.
Dean's List
Augustana College, Rock Island
Augustana College announced 1,138 students were named to the Dean's List for the 2017 fall term. Among the students are:
Lindsey Anderson, Benjamin Bruster, Paige Gerhart, Hannah Griggs, Aaron Lawrence, Caitlin Thom, Daniel Tjaden, Taylor Vaughan, Christine Vincent, all of Bettendorf.
Alexis Aguilar, Alex McLean and Zachary Myatt, all of LeClaire.
Butler University, Indianapolis
Kinsey Paulson, of Bettendorf, has been named to the Dean's List at Butler University in Indianapolis for the fall 2017 semester.
Clinton Community College, Clinton
Clinton Community College has announced the Fall 2017 Deans’ List. Among the students is Alecia Paget, of LeClaire.
Grantham University, Lenexa, Kansas
Grantham University has announced that Swain Riley, of Bettendorf, graduated with an online bachelor of science degree in multidisciplinary studies from the all-online university.
Iowa State University, Ames
The Iowa State University College of Human Science's Dean's List honors students during the fall semester of 2017, including Courtney Dankert and Emma Whigham, both of Bettendorf.
Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa
Loras College has announced the names of students who achieved Dean's List status for the 2017 fall semester. Alex Kitzmann, of Bettendorf, is on the list.
Luther College, Decorah
Luther College's fall 2017 Dean's List includes Elizabeth Bonin, Emily Fuller and Brady Letney, all of Bettendorf; and Madeline Kroeger, of Eldridge.
Michigan Technical University, Houghton, Michigan
Michigan Technological University, in Houghton, Michigan, has released the Dean's List for the 2017 fall semester. Bridget Quesnell, of Bettendorf, is among the students.
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, Milwaukee
Samantha Rossow, of Bettendorf, has been named to the Dean’s List of the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design for the Fall 2017 semester.
Minnesota State University, Mankato
The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced. Maggie O'Connor, of LeClaire, was named to the High Honors List.
Missouri State University, Springfield, Missouri
Emily Bruinsma, Erin Mercer and Claire Schwarz, all of Bettendorf, were named to the Fall 2017 Dean's List at Missouri State University.
Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla
Missouri University of Science and Technology has announced the honor list for the Fall 2017 semester. Among the students is Andrea Nicole Aller, of Bettendorf.
Northwestern College, Orange City, Iowa
Sarah Allen, of Bettendorf, is among thestudents at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, who were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport
These students were named to the Fall 2017 Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport:
Bettendorf: Meghan Barry, Emily Boyich, Cael Halfman, Kassy Kirchner, Shaina Lewinski, Morgan Lintz, Katherine Lucht, Jacey McDowell, Kendra Minick, Scott Short, Lydia Simpson, Joseph Viers, Michael Woods.
LeClaire: Robert Morley.
St. Ambrose University, Davenport
These full-time students were named to the St. Ambrose University Dean’s List for the Fall 2017 term:
Bettendorf: Lauren Anderson, Anthony Ash, Stormie Barton, Lori Bodkin, Jackson Callahan, Pallavi Dadhwal, Erica Dalburg, Nicholas Fernandez, Sari Finn, Carter Foley, RyAnne Gill, Troy Goldsberry, Holly Hoelting, Mary Jacobsen, Robert Kasch, Justin Keith, Michaela Kelly, Joo Hee Kim, Jose Lara, James Larson, Sophia Marchiori, Lillie Moore, Abbey Nimrick, Isabel Noble, Chastity Paxton, Jackson Reemtsma, Thomas Resnick, Marlene Sack, Jaren Schoustra, Abby Sears, Michael Showers, Jonah Silverberg, Cameron Smith, Danielle Smith, Brittney Stroud-Speidel, Jaya Thakur, Jessica Valant, Mackenzie Woods, Ashley Yattoni
LeClaire: Justin Benson, Maranda Bussell, Shannon Dougherty, Matthew Kuberski, Nicholas Schons, Hannah Smith, Victoria Stanley
The University of Dubuque, Iowa
The University of Dubuque has announced students named to the Fall Semester 2017 Academic Dean's List, including Bettendorf students Ben Berger, Mia Bruty, Grace Strawser and Carson Sutherland.
University of Iowa, Iowa City
These students graduated from the University of Iowa during the fall 2017 semester:.
Bettendorf: Conor Bryant, BSE-Biomedical Engineering, Erich Byers, BS-Actuarial Science, Julia Davidson, BA-Journalism and Mass Communication, Kayla French, BA-Psychology, Maegan Gorham, JD-Law, Eric Hale, BBA-Finance with distinction, Abdualrahman Ismail, BSE-Mechanical Engineering, Michelle Knirr, BS-Biology; BS-Psychology, Tanner Lafever, BA-Journalism and Mass Communication, Erin Levsen, BA-Mathematics, Alec Madsen, BA-Sociology; Isabella Marchiori, BA-Elementary Education; Vivian Medithi, BS-Biology; Michael Moore, BA-Computer Science; Lauren Nevitt, BA-Enterprise Leadership; Matthew Pelham, CER-Business Analytics; Ashley Rashid, BBA-Finance; Robert Steinke, BBA-Management; Evan Stimmel, BBA-Business Analytics and Information Systems; Quinlan Syfert, DPT; Dilon Thompson, BA-Enterprise Leadership; Bailey VanDeHeede, BA-Enterprise Leadership; Alexander von Gries, BS-Geoscience; Kathryn Walker, BBA-Management with distinction.
LeClaire: Naomi McCloud, BSN with highest distinction; Emma Miller-Shindelar, BA-Anthropology; BS-Environmental Policy and Planning; Regan Odegard, BA-Health and Human Physiology.
University of Iowa, Iowa City
Shelby Hornaday, of Bettendorf, has been named to the University of Iowa's Dean's List for the 2017 fall semester.
University of Kansas, Lawrence
Emma Ivers, of Bettendorf, is among the undergraduate students at the University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas, named to the honor roll for the fall 2017 semester.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
More than 5,100 students have been named to the Deans' List/Explore Center List of Distinguished Students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2017-18 academic year. Among them are:
Bettendorf: Anna Meilian Fobair, College of Journalism and Mass Communications; Abigail Kurth , Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts; and Cameron George Peer, College of Engineering.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to approximately 550 graduates after the fall 2017 semester, including Brooke Posey, a criminal justice major from Bettendorf.
Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa
Mallory Weaver of Bettendorf was named to the Wartburg College Fall Term Dean's List.
Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinos
Student Lindsay Danielson of Bettendorf was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2017 semester at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois.
Phi Theta Kappa inductees
Students inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Scott Community College include, from Bettendorf, Logan Anderson, Harmandeep Bajwa, Latreese Boykins, Katherine Cornwell, Matthew Cullinan, Kathryn Gaskin, Gabrielle Graham-Legare, Paul Grunewald, Steven Hamilton, Hannah James, Emily Jasper, Maxwell McCarty, Courtney McClaine, Bianca Palmer, Gail Ray, Isaiah Solis, Sandhya Vasudevagowda, Carson Wade; and from LeClaire, Dustin Enoch, Megan Hackney.