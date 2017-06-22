Alderman Naumann seeks re-election
Alderman Scott Naumann, 2nd Ward, announced his run for re-election to the Bettendorf City Council. Naumann has served as the 2nd ward alderman since 2010 and is a long-time Bettendorf resident and businessman.
“I ran for office eight years ago with a goal to make a difference in Bettendorf. Eight years later, I have a no less enthusiasm for the job,” Naumann said. “I have been so fortunate to serve this community and am excited to ask my constituents for four more years,” he said.
Naumann served as president of the Bettendorf Rotary Club in 2011-2012, receiving the Presidential Citation for District 6000. Through the Rotary, Naumann coordinated the Read to Succeed program that placed reader volunteers in every first grade classroom in the Bettendorf Community School District.
Naumann is an executive director for the Iowa League of Cities, a member of the IT Policy Advocacy Committee for the National League of Cities, board member for Scott Community College Foundation and is the Bettendorf City Council representative for Broadband Advancement Options in the Iowa Quad-Cities.
Naumann and his wife, Shelly, son, Nick and daughter, Natalie live in Bettendorf.
For more information, contact Scott Naumann at 563-505-7953.
Iowa State University seniors earn leadership studies certificates
Graduating seniors Eric Edwards, Andrew Tjaden and David Weinstein, all of Bettendorf, earned a leadership studies certificate in addition to an undergraduate degree from Iowa State University, Ames, in May.
Iowa State University's Leadership Studies Program is an interdisciplinary program designed for students in all majors and provides a foundation for leadership, communication and organizational theory.
Dean's List
Columbia College
Columbia, Missouri
Maria Howard, of Bettendorf, was named to the dean's list for the Spring 2017 semester. This academic honor is achieved by completing 12 credit hours and earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester.
Cornell College
Mount Vernon, Iowa
Elaine Andorf and Anthony Clifton, both of Bettendorf, were named to the dean's list for the Spring 2017 semester.
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
The following students were named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2017 semester. This academic honor is achieved by completing at least 12 credit hours and earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester.
Bettendorf: Vyshakh G. Abraham, Madison K. Albracht, Nicholas J.Arevalo, Anna L. Baker, Hannah K. Bankson, Elizabeth C. Bartlett, Sarah C. Bartlett, Rachel S. Basala, Ian M. Beck, Megan L. Beck, Reid C. Behrens, Alaina M. Berkenbosch, Taylor A. Biggs, Ryan P. Blankers, Jacqueline R. Blaum, Carter J. Blunk, Alfred J. Boeh, Kellen M. Bohn, Katherine M. Braught, Jared M. Brown, Maria F. Brown, Jacob Bump, Alex J. Carpenter, Dallas D. Carter, Alexandra M. Connor, Chloe E. Corbin, Zachary P. Corrigan, Anne B. Cramond, Henry S. Crowley, Courtney J. Dankert, Nicholas R. Deasy, Kaylee Docherty, Jack H. Doyle, Tyler F. Dunlavy, Kaitlyn M. Dvorak, Ashton M. Ehrecke, Valerie Feld, Kayla M. Finn, Cole T. Finnegan, Evan N. Foley, Jacob R. Fowler, Ian C. Graham, Carly E. Grimm, Andrew T. Guhin, Emily J. Hammer, Haidyn E. Hank, Allison M. Harmon, Nicholas A. Heimendinger, Andrew D. Hillman, Amine Y. Hocine, Kaitlyn R. Hoots, Sarah W. Huber, Gabriel M. Johnson, Monica A. Johnson, Charles F. Klutho, Vignesh Krishnan, Michelle J. Larsen, Anne E. Leners, Austin R. Lenz, Sara N. Longenecker, Jennifer L. Martin, Samantha A. Matt, Christina A. Meadows, Aaron T. Mendel, Sarah A. Mendel, Craig S. Miller, Suzanne L. Mooney, Grant M. Morthland, Rahul Namboori, Mary C. Nelson, Grant R. Nickles, Olivia N. Osborn, Sarah E. Oswald, Regina A. Pauly, Nathaniel A. Perk, Erica M. Peterson, Colin Plouffe, Bailey K. Pribyl, Tobey C. Pribyl, Rimjhim Rawat, Noel C. Reilly, Tracey A. Rivera, Abigail R. Schafer, Erin M. Schaffer, Brooke P. Schuler, Paige A. Schuler, Emily J. Schwake, Claire E. Slifka, Jacob O. Smidt, Stephen J. Soko, Madeline M. Spain, Abigail R. Sturtzer, Drake A. Swarm, Marc L. Thennes, Mallory M. Till, Matthew A. Tjaden, Melanie J. Trepa, Kevin M. Wagner, Margaret Wallace, Mengyu Wang, Aishwarya Warrier, Hannah L. Whitty, Samuel I. Woeber, Kelsi S. Wolever, Marcelious A. Wyatt, Michelle N. Young.
Le Claire: Joshua S. Cobler, Stephanie I. Moore, Brennen L. Reynolds, Allison E. Schurr, Hunter C. Sickels, Allison R. Theisen, Tyler J. Zerbonia.
Pleasant Valley: Mallory C. Lamb.
Riverdale: Anthony D. Geisler, James D. Geisler.
Iowa State University College of Business
Ames, Iowa
The following students were named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2017 semester. This academic honor is achieved by earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester.
Bettendorf: Rachel Basala, Alaina Berkenbosch, Jared Brown, Jacob Bump, Anne Cramond, Valerie Feld, Emily Hammer, Jennifer Martin, Craig Miller, Rimjhim Rawat, Marc Thennes, Mallory Till, Matthew Tjaden.
Missouri State University
Springfield, Missouri
Erin Mercer, Megan Nickles and Claire Schwarz, all of Bettendorf, were named to the dean's list for the 2017 Spring semester. This academic honor is achieved by completing 12 credit hours and earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester.
Wartburg College
Waverly, Iowa
Karl Jaeschke, Markel Mommsen and Nickolas Schwake, all of Bettendorf, were named to the dean's list for the 2017 Winter/May term. This academic honor is achieved by completing at least five course credits and earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the two terms.
Graduations
Sophia Farooqui earned a Master of Arts in teaching from Morningside College in June.
April J. Flanigan earned a Master of Arts in teaching from Morningside College in June.
Richard Gonzalez earned a bachelor's degree from Mount Mercy University in May.
Trey Muilenburg earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Mount Mercy University in May.
Susan Moritz earned an associate's degree in liberal arts from Upper Iowa University in December.
Honor Roll
Ryan J. Spelhaug, of Bettendorf, was named to the president's honor roll for the Spring 2017 trimester. This academic honor is achieved by completing 12 credit hours and earning a grade point average of 4.0 for the trimester.
Bettendorf native receives scholarships
Emily Bruinsma, of Bettendorf, was awarded two scholarships for the 2017-18 academic year at Missouri State University, Springfield. Bruinsma received the University Scholarship and out-of-state fee waiver based on her ACT scores, GPA, standing in graduating class and leadership in community and school activities.
Iowa State student from Bettendorf named Goldwater Scholar
Iowa State University junior Mengyu “Allen” Wang, of Bettendorf, has been awarded a Goldwater Scholarship, the nation's premier undergraduate scholarship in mathematics, natural sciences and engineering.
Wang, who majors in aerospace engineering, economics and mathematics, is one of 240 Goldwater Scholars selected on the basis of academic merit from a field of 1,286 nationwide and one of four from Iowa State University.
Loebsack announces Bettendorf student selected for military academy
Congressman Dave Loebsack announced that Zachary Bunn, of Bettendorf, was selected to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point next year. Bunn attends Bettendorf High School. Loebsack nominated Bunn last year with the final decision made by the Academy.
“Each year, I look forward to nominating outstanding future leaders, like Zachary, to attend our nation’s service academies. His selection is recognition of his hard work and determination,” said Loebsack.
Congressman Loebsack may nominate up to five Iowans for each of the nation's service academies.
BCSD students selected for SEIBA Honor Band
Students from the Bettendorf Community School District performed at the South East Iowa Elementary Honor Band in April in Washington, Iowa. The fifth and sixth grade students were part of two bands that included 184 students from 26 school districts in southeast Iowa. The bands rehearsed throughout the day and presented a concert. The following students were selected:
Sixth grade students from Bettendorf Middle School: Sam Barnes, French horn; Mackenzie Fuglseth, flute; Elijah Mendoza , tuba; Samantha Moldt, clarinet; Noah Raso, percussion; Samantha Rinell, trumpet; Drew Swanson, percussion; Natalee Wagner, clarinet.
Fifth grade students: Marissa Besin, tuba, Grant Wood Elementary; Annabelle Donohoo, trumpet, Herbert Hoover Elementary; Jacob Bauswell, clarinet and Susan Teague, clarinet, both of Mark Twain Elementary; Audra Martens, trumpet, Neil Armstrong Elementary; Elliot Knudson, trumpet, Gianna Schwartz, clarinet and Grant Sehmann, saxaphone, all of Paul Norton Elementary.
Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley Youth Baseball names college scholarship winners
Thomas Crowley and Nick Mulholland, of Bettendorf High School, and Michael Tappa, of Pleasant Valley High School, each received $1,000 scholarships from the Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley Youth Baseball Association. Scholarship applicants must have played at least six seasons in the baseball program, and display great academic achievement and/or commitment to community service throughout high school.
The scholarship program awards top graduates from Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley high schools and this year, included a third “wild-card” winner and increased awards from $500 to $1,000 each. Winners were selected from seven finalists.
Crowley and Tappa were selected as top high school graduates and have played in the baseball program for 10 years and 12 years, respectively. Mulholland was selected as the wild-card and has played for 12 years.
Local students receive college-sponsored National Merit scholarships
Students from Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley high schools earned college-sponsored National Merit scholarships for individual excellence in academics, extracurricular activities and leadership.
Joseph S. Frommelt, Bettendorf High School, and Matthew Dane Nelson, Pleasant Valley High School, were each awarded National Merit University of Iowa scholarships. Frommelt plans to study biology and Nelson plans to study physics at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Isaac W. Sears and Emily G. Suen, both of Pleasant Valley High School, earned National Merit Northwestern University scholarships. Sears plans to study biology and Suen plans to study medicine at Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois.
wins men’s tennis honor at Central College
Jacob Logan Jr., Bettendorf High School graduate, was among those honored for his performance on Central College’s men’s tennis team. Logan has received three varsity letters and was Team Captain during the 2015-2016 season.
During the 2017 spring season, Logan went 7-17 in singles and 2-4 in doubles. His overall stats are 22-36 in singles and 7-11 in doubles.
Central posted a 10-15 record and a 5-2 mark in Iowa Conference action to take third in the league this season.
Former Bettendorf students attend Iowa State University orientation
Hannah Hichborn and Maureen Thomsen, both of Bettendorf, participated in orientation at Iowa State University June 11-12 in Ames.
Hichborn and Thomsen were of the 77 incoming first-year College of Human Sciences students who, with their families, met peers, signed up for classes, became familiar with the campus and learned tips for making the most of their college careers.
Hichborn plans to major in kinesiology and health and Thomsen plans to major in pre-dietetics.