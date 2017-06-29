Alderman Naumann seeks re-election
Alderman Scott Naumann, 2nd Ward, announced his run for re-election to the Bettendorf City Council. Naumann has served as the 2nd Ward alderman since 2010 and is a longtime Bettendorf resident and businessman.
“I ran for office eight years ago with a goal to make a difference in Bettendorf. Eight years later, I have a no less enthusiasm for the job,” Naumann said. “I have been so fortunate to serve this community and am excited to ask my constituents for four more years."
Naumann served as president of the Bettendorf Rotary Club in 2011-2012, receiving the Presidential Citation for District 6000. Through the Rotary, Naumann coordinated the Read to Succeed program that placed reader volunteers in every first grade classroom in the Bettendorf Community School District.
Naumann is an executive director for the Iowa League of Cities, a member of the IT Policy Advocacy Committee for the National League of Cities, board member for Scott Community College Foundation and is the Bettendorf City Council representative for Broadband Advancement Options in the Iowa Quad-Cities.
Naumann and his wife, Shelly, son, Nick and daughter, Natalie, live in Bettendorf.
For more information, contact Scott Naumann at 563-505-7953.
Iowa State student from Bettendorf named Goldwater Scholar
Iowa State University junior Mengyu “Allen” Wang, of Bettendorf, has been awarded a Goldwater Scholarship, the nation's premier undergraduate scholarship in mathematics, natural sciences and engineering.
Wang, who majors in aerospace engineering, economics and mathematics, is one of 240 Goldwater Scholars selected on the basis of academic merit from a field of 1,286 nationwide and one of four from Iowa State University.
BCSD students selected for SEIBA Honor Band
Students from the Bettendorf Community School District performed at the South East Iowa Elementary Honor Band in April in Washington, Iowa. The fifth and sixth grade students were part of two bands that included 184 students from 26 school districts in southeast Iowa. The bands rehearsed throughout the day and presented a concert. The following students were selected:
Sixth grade students from Bettendorf Middle School: Sam Barnes, French horn; Mackenzie Fuglseth, flute; Elijah Mendoza , tuba; Samantha Moldt, clarinet; Noah Raso, percussion; Samantha Rinell, trumpet; Drew Swanson, percussion; Natalee Wagner, clarinet.
Fifth grade students: Marissa Besin, tuba, Grant Wood Elementary; Annabelle Donohoo, trumpet, Herbert Hoover Elementary; Jacob Bauswell, clarinet and Susan Teague, clarinet, both of Mark Twain Elementary; Audra Martens, trumpet, Neil Armstrong Elementary; Elliot Knudson, trumpet, Gianna Schwartz, clarinet and Grant Sehmann, saxaphone, all of Paul Norton Elementary.
Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley Youth Baseball names college scholarship winners
Thomas Crowley and Nick Mulholland, of Bettendorf High School, and Michael Tappa, of Pleasant Valley High School, each received $1,000 scholarships from the Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley Youth Baseball Association. Scholarship applicants must have played at least six seasons in the baseball program, and display great academic achievement and/or commitment to community service throughout high school.
The scholarship program awards top graduates from Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley high schools and this year, included a third “wild-card” winner and increased awards from $500 to $1,000 each. Winners were selected from seven finalists.
Crowley and Tappa were selected as top high school graduates and have played in the baseball program for 10 years and 12 years, respectively. Mulholland was selected as the wild-card and has played for 12 years.