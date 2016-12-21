Justin Wiese, physical education teacher at Hopewell Elementary School in Bettendorf, has been named the Iowa Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year.
Wiese earned his degree at the University of Northern Iowa and took his first job as a physical education instructor at Norwalk Community School District.
His students have fun daily on his Twitter account, where he posts videos of them pushing themselves to work harder.
“Seeing kids enjoy moving is what makes it fun,” he said.