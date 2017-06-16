Ken and Amy VanSickle have been presented with a certificate of appreciation by the Bettendorf Park Board for their efforts to maintain Meier Park.
For the past 10 years, the VanSickles have spearheaded an effort to help maintain and enhance the landscaped areas at the park.
In addition to pulling weeds, trimming trees, and mulching landscape beds, they have added additional landscape beds and donated perennial and annual flowers.
The five-acre park is one of the oldest parks in Bettendorf and serves the southwest area of the city. In addition to the local neighborhood activities, the park is the site for one of the Summer Playground Programs and hosts a variety of organized youth athletic activities.
Anyone interested in volunteering to help maintain or enhance city parks and facilities can participate through a number of organized committees such as: Trees Are Us Committee, Crow Creek Dog Park Committee, Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation, Centennial Garden Committee, Fourth of July Festival Committee, Natural Resources Committee, and the Park Ambassadors Program.
For more information contact the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4113, or www.bettendorf.org/parks.