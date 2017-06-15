PVHS graduate receives DAR scholarship
Carrie A. Peterson, graduating senior from Pleasant Valley High School, was awarded the Hannah Caldwell Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution 2017 Scholarship. Peterson will attend Iowa State University majoring in chemical engineering with a focus on biology.
Bettendorf hires new city attorney
Christopher J. Curran has been named as the new city attorney by the City of Bettendorf.
Curran has been a partner at Lane & Waterman LLP for many years, focusing on corporate, real estate, intellectual property and transactional matters. He joined the firm after graduating from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1997.
Curran also serves as chair of Gilda’s Club of the Quad-Cities, and on the boards of directors for the WQPT Community Advisory Board and the Quad-Cities Foreign Trade Zone, Inc.
Curran was hired after current City Attorney Kristine Stone accepted a new position at Ahlers & Cooney law firm in Des Moines. He will begin his new position July 1.
Curran lives in Bettendorf with his wife, Sheri, and two sons, Ben and Ryan.
Dotson and Uhde hired for BCSD dean positions
The Bettendorf Board of Education recently approved the appointment of Jillian Dotson and Chad Uhde to dean positions in the Bettendorf Community School District beginning July 1.
Dotson will be Dean of Students at Bettendorf Middle School and Uhde will be Dean of Students at Bettendorf High School.
Dotson earned a master of arts in educational administration from Governors State University, University Park, Illinois, and is currently an educational consultant for the Iowa Department of Education, Division of Learning and Results in the Bureau of School Improvement. She previously spent five years working in the Davenport Community School District as a federal programs specialist, a school administration manager and an eighth grade math teacher.
Uhde holds a master of education in educational administration from St. Ambrose University, Davenport. He has been serving as the interim dean of students at Bettendorf High School since January. He has also worked as an instructional coach, athletic director and seventh grade science teacher at Bettendorf Middle School.
Uhde will replace Colin Wikan who has taken a position as Bettendorf High School activities director/associate principal.
Carl D. Schillig Memorial Scholarship Fund announces scholarship winners
The Carl D. Schillig Memorial Fund Inc. recently awarded its 2017 scholarships to Kaitlyn Evans of Pleasant Valley High School and Allysa Gallagher of Bettendorf High School.
Each year, the fund awards a $4,000 scholarship to a student from Bettendorf High School and a student from Pleasant Valley High School. Selected students have at least a 2.3 grade point average and exemplify Carl's spirit through participation in a variety of school, community and church-related activities. To date, the Carl D. Schillig Memorial Scholarship Fund has awarded 30 Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley High School students with educational scholarships.
Kaitlyn Evans plans to attend Scott Community College and Allysa Gallagher plans to attend Miami of Ohio University in Oxford, Ohio.
The Carl D. Schillig Memorial Fund was established in 1995 by Carl’s family in honor of Carl, who was killed in 1994 at the age of 15 in a car-pedestrian accident.