Spellers of all ages test skills at LeClaire Community Library
The Annual Friends of the LeClaire Community Library Spelling Bee was held recently at LeClaire City Hall. The spelling bee included 47 participants ages six years to adults. Kathy Miller, retired Cody kindergarten teacher and current substitute in the Pleasant Valley School Distict, served as moderator.
All participants received a certificate and $2 bill. First-place winners received $40; second-place winners received $20; and third-place winners received $10.
The winners in each age group include:
Ages 6-7: first, Alexander Welvaert; second, Kelly Sherrick; third, Noor Elshatory.
Ages 8-9: first, Sudarshan Prasanna; second, Drew Sharpe; third, Reese Winslow.
Ages 10-11: first, Tanya Rastogi; second, Swetha Narmeta; third, Mathew Murphy.
Ages 12-13: first, Edward Wei; second, Josh Wilson; third, Lily Law.
Ages 14-15: first, Luke Law.
Ages 16-adult: first, Terri Law; second, Chris Cournoyer; third, James Hershbarger.
Students honored as Governor's Scholars
Caleb DeVries, Morning Star Academy, and Julia Krist, Bettendorf High School, were recognized by Gov. Terry Branstad and Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds at the 15th annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition ceremony. Students across the state were selected based on academic ranking and grade point average for his or her first seven semesters.
Education grant brings new seating to Mark Twain Elementary
Mark Twain Elementary School in Bettendorf has implemented flexible seating, alternative options to traditional classroom desks, after receiving a $5,000 Toolbox for Education grant from Lowe’s Charitable and Educational Foundation in January. Seating options like exercise balls, standing desks and “wiggle seats” were made available to students, teachers and staff as part of the 21st Century Classroom project.
Flexible seating allows students to incorporate movement into learning compared to traditional classroom seating. The seating may help students with focus and engagement.
The Toolbox grant funded the seating changes in two classrooms and the school counselor's office. Changes also were made to lighting and some tabletops in those areas.
Mark Twain staff will monitor how flexible seating affects students and teachers in the classrooms and compare results to those of more traditional classrooms.
Iowa State University seniors earn leadership studies certificates
Graduating seniors Eric Edwards, Andrew Tjaden and David Weinstein, all of Bettendorf, earned a leadership studies certificate in addition to an undergraduate degree from Iowa State University, Ames, in May.
Iowa State University's Leadership Studies Program is an interdisciplinary program designed for students in all majors and provides a foundation for leadership, communication and organizational theory.