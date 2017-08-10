Maxine McEnany, the Bettendorf Community School District finance director who resigned in January after several years of questioning the district's financial audits, is among seven people running for three seats on the district's School Board.
Thursday was the deadline for filing for the Sept. 12 school board elections in Scott County, as well as for the board of Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.
Every district will see competition, but it is highest in Bettendorf. Second-highest is in Davenport, where six people are running for three seats.
"I'm a watchdog," McEnany, of 3431 Clover Hills Drive, said, adding that many people encouraged her to run.
She also said she loved her job as director of financial and business services and that she has three main goals: continuous student improvement, to look out for the taxpayer and to look out for employees.
Other candidates in Bettendorf are:
• Andrew Champion, 1215 Eastmere Drive
• Gary Goins, 6312 Lakehurst Drive
• Adam Holland, 1845 Anderson Court
• Richard Lynch, 4315 Aspen Hills Circle
• Kendra Marinaccio, 2919 Greenway Drive
• Pepper Trahan, incumbent, 6328 Patrick Pointe Road
Incumbents Scott Tinsman and Betsy Justis are not running again.
Pleasant Valley
Pleasant Valley elects members by district, and there is competition in District 2 where Heather Witters, board president, is not running. Filing to replace her are:
• Brent Ayers, 398 Stage Coach Trail
• Deborah Kepple-Mamros, 108 S. 6th St., both LeClaire.
The other two incumbents are running unopposed:
• Director District 1, Chris Cournoyer, of 27633 Blackhawk Court, LeClaire.
• Director District 7, Jean Dickson, 2977 Summertree, Bettendorf.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges
One candidate has filed for each of the four director district openings on the board of directors.
• District I, incumbent Denise Hollonbeck, 904 Wisconsin Ave., Davenport
• District II, incumbent Milton Shaw, 1626 McCormick Place, Davenport
• District VI, Lori Freudenberg, 22715 Great River Road, LeClaire. Incumbent Kim Clausen of Camanche did not file for re-election.
• District VIII, Jim Hayes, 1920 Ashford Ave., Muscatine. Incumbent Bill Phelan of Muscatine did not file for re-election.