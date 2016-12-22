The holidays mean a fun time to me. I go to Kentucky on winter break. We go to Kentucky. It takes one day to get there! When we get there it is one a.m.! My grandma and grandpa are asleep. They don't know we're there until my older brother gets up. My older brother gets up first. When I get out of bed I watch TV. Then when breckfast is done, me and my brothers eat biscatus nd gravy but my littil brother eats oatmeal.
Then my mom and dad get out of bed and go eat breckfast. Then I drink a nice cold glass of ornge juice. Then when I finish I go and play basketball with my freinds.
There names are Cade, Jackson and Luke. We play basketball for 5 or 6 hours then I go home. And then I go to my cousins. Then we go play vidieo games. Then we go eat dinner. Then my dad, me and Gavin, my brother, go play 500. Rules of game: A ball that is hit in the air and somewon catches it the person that cught it has a hundred points. A ball that bounces onec is 75, a ball that bounces 3 times is 50, a ball that bounces 3 times is 25, a ball that bounces 4 or moving is 10. My dad normely wins.
Then when the game ends we go back to my grandma's house. And then go to bed. The next morning we eat brekfast. Then we go to a market. And my dad always gets peaches. Then we go home. Then we hang out at home the rest of the day. Then the next day is Christmas!
Last year I got a basketball, football cards and a miniature football player. Then we go to my cousin's house and play 500 again. Then we go to my Grandma's house. Then we go to bed. The next morning we go back home. My Grandpa gives me and my brothers one dollar. THE END