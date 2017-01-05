I’ll be honest. I’m not a fan of winter. It’s cold. It’s slushy. It’s gray. I huddle in the winter; wrapped up in blankets and fleece, and try not to move if I don’t absolutely have to.
But January 14 will see me coming out of my hibernation. The city of Bettendorf is hosting the Winter Carnival and there’s so much to do that even a winter grump like me will be tempted out. The library, Life Fitness Center and Family Museum will have events happening that day to celebrate winter in all its chilly finery!
Here at the library, we’ll have a variety of classes that will help you enjoy the winter months. Learn what you need to do now to prepare your garden for spring. Nahant Marsh staff will teach us how to survive in cold weather, and how animals do, too. We’ll build bird feeders. We’ll discover a new way to enjoy the beautiful scenery that winter offers us by learning how to draw or paint winter scenes. And we’ll gather different ways of passing the time on snowy days by learning magic, juggling or how to make rock candy or balloon animals. Paper cutter extraordinaire Keith Bonnstetter will be in the Creation Studio, demonstrating and teaching his craft.
The Winter Carnival runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Classes at the library start on the hour. There’s no registration or admission fee to any library class, thanks to Quad City Bank and Trust!
The Family Museum is hosting science demonstrations with dry ice at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., will build a milk jug igloo and offer free cocoa. There will be a discounted $4 admission all day for the exhibit gallery. The Life Fitness Center is hosting indoor winter games such as pom-pom hockey/soccer, winter target golf, snowball launch, snowman bowling, ice skating with paper plates, and indoor polar plunge. Bring your swimsuit.
Of course, if there’s enough snow, try cross-country skiing at Palmer Hills golf course and Crow Creek Park or sledding at Palmer Hills golf course and Veterans Memorial Park. If the snow doesn’t cooperate? Well, there’s ice skating at Frozen Landing, the city’s new ice rink at the corner of 23rd Street and Middle Road. Shuttles will make stops at all locations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
So set aside the blankets and get off the couch. There’s loads to do in Bettendorf during the winter, and the Winter Carnival is your introduction to it all!