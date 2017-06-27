Bettendorf residents are invited to take part in the 2017 Fall Bettendorf 101: City Citizen Academy. The academy is a free, seven-week informative and interactive workshop that looks into the internal values, philosophy and operations of the city of Bettendorf.
Each session will be 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays beginning September 7 through October 19. Two sessions will be scheduled bus tours. Participants are asked not to miss more than two sessions.
Participants must be at least 18 years of age and residents of Bettendorf. The academy is not intended for children. Sessions may include climbing stairs, taking part in walking tours and sitting for an extended period of time.
Space is limited and registration is required. If space is unavailable, participants will be placed on a waiting list for the next workshop.
To register, send name, address, phone number and email address to lhaldeman@bettendorf.org or call 563-344-4033.