When I think of the holiday season I think of: presents, toys, friends, family, snow, fun and the most important thing is haveing to spend time with my family and friends too. On Christmas it is Jesus's birthday. That is when he is born. Christmas is something people celebrate each year to spend time with family and friends. It is important to celebrate Christmas. You are born with love and Christmas cheer. When I wake up on Christmas, I keep on my pjs and I eat breakfast and wait for my cousins, my aunt and my uncle to come to my house. They came and we open our presents and share waht we got. We eat kureky and for dessert is pumpkin pie. It is yumy. On Christmas Eve I go to church and sing or dance.
Last Christmas, I did a dance. It was ballet. We prayed to God to make our Christmas be good. Christmas is a day to to celebfrate your joy. When it is Christmas Eve I go to church and do my thing.