This home starts off with great curb appeal. Its European swoop roof gives it a unique look. It has an open main level floor plan, hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining room, built-in locker organizers, bookshelves and finished basement. The master suite has vaulted ceilings, a double vanity, tiled walk-in shower and large closet.

2882 Grandview Drive

Bettendorf

Price: $352,000

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

House size: 2,282 square feet

Lot size: .26 acres

Listing agent: Grant McCaulley, RE/MAX River Cities, Inc., 563-468-1996

