“Are you ready?” shouts Zumba instructor Kanna Jensen as she claps, marches, and smiles at nearly 20 children gathered at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf.
The class is called Zumba Kids, and it’s a child-friendly version of the original adult Zumba choreographed class.
It's one of the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department’s newest offerings for youth, with the goal of keeping kids active while they jam out to their favorite music.
“The class is for kids ages 7-14," Jensen said. "We dance, but also incorporate games and activities that help the kids stay motivated and have fun with their friends."
With either Latin or pop music playing loudly, students in the class gravitate toward Jensen, as she dances in front of, alongside, and behind the others.
The Zumba steps revolve around four basic moves: salsa, merengue, cumbia and reggaeton. But Jensen doesn’t want the kids to be intimidated by any scripted steps.
“I don’t want them to be afraid to make a mistake or be teased. My ultimate goal is that I want them to feel like their soul is completely free, and they can dance with joy,” she said.
Dancing during the song “Kung Fu Fighting," Jensen incorporates some kickboxing moves with jabs and punches.
Parent Trevor Stoflet of Bettendorf brings his 8-year-old daughter, Lauren, to Zumba Kids.
“It’s more hip-hop-like than ballet or tap, and she incorporates more exercise moves,” he said.
Brooklyn Meyer, 8, of Bettendorf, said, “I like the class because my teacher makes learning fun and we work as partners."
Bettendorf mom Stacey Tyler said the class has helped her daughter develop socially.
“She has opened up more," Tyler said. "She is a shy, bashful type of kid.”
Carla Lemek’s daughter, Kylie, age 6, also attends Zumba Kids.
“Kylie loves to dance. She loves music. The instructor is amazing with the kids. This also teaches them coordination,” Lemek said.
While the majority of the students in the class are girls, two boys also attend, and say their goal is to develop fitness and coordination for football and baseball.
The children break for water and enjoy games, which can include using props like balls, hula hoops, limbo sticks, or Zumba sticks, which are maraca-like dumbbells they can shake while they rock ‘n roll.
As the class ends, 11-year-old Isabelle Ryan of Bettendorf reports, “I feel tired, sweaty, and relieved.”
A poster on display in the room showcases phrases from the students depicting how they feel after a Zumba Kids class, and includes descriptions such as “awesome," “fun and free," “open to the world," and “energetic."