It's impossible to get a decent eyeful, driving over the Interstate 74 bridge.
From the water, though, the massive bridge-construction zone looks like two miniature cities sprang up over winter.
With the pleasure-boating season finally upon us, many Quad-Citians will have access to a spectacle that isn't available to motorists. But gawking should be left to passengers.
Those aboard the Moline-based Celebration Belle for its first cruises of the season could plainly see that navigating the Mississippi River near the I-74 Bridge requires the full attention of boat captains more than ever.
Small boats and commercial vessels have long shared the river, passing effortlessly in the ample channel. But the channel has changed — flanked by barges, platforms, cranes, workers and taxi-like small boats that run regularly between the two construction zones.
The steps being taken to warn boaters about new dangers on the river and the public's sustained interest in the bridge project are the focus of Sunday's Big Story.