How to get there

Pedal/run/walk: The safest and most direct route for bicyclists and pedestrians from the foot of the Government Bridge in downtown Davenport to the foot of the Sylvan Island bridge in Moline is 2.5 miles. Access to separated trails the entire way makes this a very popular ride, run or walk in the Quad-Cities.

After crossing the Government Bridge, continue onto the American Discovery Trail, which runs parallel to Fort Armstrong Road on Arsenal Island. As the trail curves to the right, parallel to 24th Street, take the American Trail Crossing over the Sylvan Slough to the Great River Trail atop the Rock Island levee. From there, make the first possible U-turn, and head east on the Great River Trail until it runs into the Sylvan Island bridge.

Drive: From downtown Moline, take River Drive west toward Rock Island, turn right on 46th Street and right on 1st Avenue. Park in the Sylvan Island Gateway Park parking lot. From Rock Island, take 7th Avenue east toward Moline, turn left on 44th Street, right on 4th Avenue, left on 46th Street (Moline) and right on 1st Avenue.