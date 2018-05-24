We always welcome ideas for places to visit in the Quad-Cities for Off Limits Places.
The occasional series by columnist Barb Ickes has inspired dozens of readers to suggest tours of locales where the public typically is not permitted.
In fact, that's how the Off Limits tour of the John Deere Corporate Archives came about; as a suggestion. The very existence of the engrossing collection was unknown to many.
Some months ago, a trend emerged: At least a dozen readers wrote or called to suggest tours of Quad-City tunnels. It turns out local buildings are crawling with tunnels.
But not everyone is a fan of enclosed spaces. Ickes put it off as long as she could, but high school officials were so willing to show her and photo editor Kevin Schmidt the tunnels under their buildings, it could be delayed no longer.
In tours of Rock Island, Moline and Davenport West high school tunnels, the past emerged. The series of passageways served specific purposes and had to be accessible for maintenance. But they were off limits to most students and outsiders.
The caverns are massive in areas and cramped in others. Regardless, time in the tunnels give the feeling of isolation from the rest of the world.
The resulting underground exploration is the subject of this week's Big Story.