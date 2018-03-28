This time, East Moline is getting a piece of the action.
In Sunday's Big Story, reporter Amanda Hancock is breaking news from the Quad-Cities' music scene — an increasingly robust movement that is getting national attention.
Her exclusive look inside the latest venue is accompanied by a longer look at the expanding music scene and the attention it is attracting well outside the Quad-Cities.
From the 25-year-old Moline arena that started life as The Mark of the Quad-Cities to the relatively new and much smaller Triple Crown Whiskey & Raccoon Motel in Davenport, local venues are advancing their reputations for booking acts that typically choose much larger performance spaces and bigger markets.
Experts in the business, including west-coast promoters, say venue variety is key. But something else is putting the area on the musical map: Quad-Citians are showing up at concerts, even though we have more than ever.