At the confluence of the Wisconsin and Mississippi Rivers

Pikes Peak State Park : McGregor, Iowa. 563-873-2341. iowadnr.gov. October is the busiest time of year due to the fall colors, which peak around Oct. 9-15. McGregor hosts an arts and crafts festival and Marquette hosts a flea market during the first two full weekends in October.

AND OVER IN WISCONSIN ...

We stuck to the Iowa side of the Mississippi River, but the Wisconsin city of Prairie du Chien, just across the river from Marquette, also is worth a visit.

The largest city in the area, it offers additional lodging and dining options, and the Villa Louis, a restored Victorian mansion, is a first-class historical attraction.

The villa belonged to the family of Hercules Dousman (1800-1868), who acquired a large fortune through his various enterprises as a fur trader, lumberman, land speculator and frontier entrepreneur.

Nearby is the Fur Trade Museum that explains the exchange of goods and cultures that spurred the colonization of Wisconsin and brought the Dousman family to Prairie du Chien in the first place.

Also in the area is Fort Crawford, a military presence from 1816 to 1856, that protected white settlers from American Indians whose land they were taking.

And for nature-lovers, Wisconsin's Wyalusing State Park, downriver a few miles from Prairie du Chien, offers campgrounds 500 feet above the confluence of the Wisconsin and Mississippi rivers.

It also features hiking trails, a canoe trail, Native American burial mounds, bird watching, fishing, boating, bicycling and picnicking.