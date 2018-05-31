Our summer travel series that explores close-to-home destinations along Iowa's eastern border is producing many 'Who knew?' moments.
Reporter Jennifer DeWitt's 100-mile-or-so journey north of Dubuque revealed its share of surprises, including a 120-foot tall Shot Tower. The narrow, brick structure was used to make lead shot during the Civil War by dropping hot lead from the tippy-top, causing the metal to form into smooth balls when it landed in water below.
The region's ample park land and scenic bluffs beckon for hiking boots, and the area's plentiful historic offerings provide exercise for the mind.
Travelers could spend most of a day at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium on the Dubuque riverfront. Part museum and part zoo, its 2,000 animals educate and entertain with hands-on opportunities for kids and kids at heart.
There's even a car ferry on the Mississippi River between Iowa and Wisconsin, which is an appropriate way to travel during an exploration of the Great River. And the photos accompanying the locales add an extra pull to that desire to hit the road.
The discoveries made on our latest Iowa road trip is Sunday's Big Story.