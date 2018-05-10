Its location is a big part of its charm.
Sandwiched between Moline's highly populated Florieicente neighborhood and the bustling Rock Island Arsenal is a miniature forest — a peaceful pocket of wild.
A Moline Parks official referred to Sylvan Island as a "Land of Oz," because it is so different from everything that surrounds it.
People of all interests and persuasion have for decades appreciated the isolated quiet of Moline's island park.
But it wasn't always a walk in the woods. For many years, Sylvan served an industrial purpose. When industry ran its course, it became a popular fishing hole — brimming with the bass, walleye, crappie and catfish that are forced into its backwaters by the powerful hydrodams that flank the island.
Around the time Sylvan was becoming a mecca of mixed recreation — where off-road cyclists share trails with nature hikers — its only access point was closed off. The old foot bridge to the island wasn't safe, and it took nearly five years to engineer its replacement.
Now that people can get back on Sylvan, they are doing so in great numbers. The island clearly has been missed.
Reporter Jack Cullen has been researching Sylvan and spending time on its shorelines and pathways to bring Sunday's Big Story about the island's history and the modern-day offerings that were, for many, only a dream.