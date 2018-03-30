Big Story: With more venues than ever, momentum mounts for Q-C music scene

VENUES AT A GLANCE

In the Quad-Cities, the modern landscape of music venues is changing. Historically in downtown Davenport, The Col Ballroom and Danceland Ballroom have been go-to venues; however, both spaces have not been as active in recent years. The same goes for the Capitol Theatre, though, its owner, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, has discussed plans to redevelop the theater to be used as a performance venue.

Live music can be seen at house shows, breweries, restaurants, bars and coffee shops. In a separate bucket, there are over a dozen dedicated venues that regularly bring professional touring acts to town. It was announced in February that the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Moline is slated to take new life as a performance venue and could host concerts. Plus, there is another 4,500-capacity venue one on the way: The Rust Belt is slated to open in August in East Moline.

Here’s a look at the range of music venues in the Quad-Cities: