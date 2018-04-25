Unemployment is at an 11-year low in the Quad-Cities, and many employers are having a hard time finding workers.
Low unemployment numbers typically are regarded as good news. But there's more to it: The local labor force started shrinking when the recession hit in 2008, and it hasn’t recovered.
Some highly-skilled jobs, in particular, are hard to fill. But even some employers who don’t need high-tech workers are having trouble finding people.
Some jobs can remain vacant for months.
In Sunday’s Big Story, reporter Ed Tibbetts writes about the shrinking labor force, a problem across the country, and how it is affecting local employers.