Quad-City superintendents are hopeful new legislation will help ease a teacher and substitute teacher shortage that has affected Illinois school districts in recent years.
Restrictive certification requirements and a lack of candidates has made it difficult to fill some positions, said Todd DeTaeye, Moline-Coal Valley School District Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Human Resources.
"It is becoming more of a challenge to find qualified bilingual teachers, special education teachers, foreign language teachers, and school psychologists," he said. "When we do find qualified teachers in these areas, the pool of candidates is not nearly as deep as it has been in the past."
Senate Bill 863 will make it easier for out-of-state teachers to work in Illinois. The legislation allows teachers to become licensed in Illinois if they have completed a comparable state-approved educator program, or hold a comparable and valid license with similar grade and subject credentials from another state.
Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the bill, which was introduced more than a year ago, into law Friday. It will take effect immediately.
Tammy Muerhoff, Regional Superintendent of Schools for Rock Island County, said there are currently 29 teacher vacancies in the county. The greatest needs for licensed teachers are in the areas of special education, English, mathematics, bilingual and English language learner, and high school-level instructors for social studies, Spanish and vocational education.
"The more applicants we have to choose from, the better," DeTaeye said. "With our proximity to Iowa, we are hopeful we may still have some interest from those with an out-of-state license. Our goal is to always find the most qualified candidates to fill our teaching positions. The new legislation allowing for reciprocity with other states only helps to increase our chances. We will have to see have how things play out over the next few weeks."
Egan Colbrese, Rock Island-Milan School District Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, called the legislation "very necessary" for Illinois.
"We have awesome teachers being educated in Illinois," he said. "But we also understand there are other great institutions across the country educating teachers. Being welcomed in Illinois is a good thing. A lot of states already do that. We lose some teachers to other states, so I'm glad Illinois is catching up with that."
United Township Superintendent Jay Morrow said his school district has difficulty filling teaching positions for special education, science, math and modern languages.
"Right now, we are finding a few applicants for open positions, with the exception of special education," he said. "What I have noticed is the number of applicants has dropped significantly. In the past, when a social studies position opened, we would typically have 50 or more applicants. That has dropped at least in half."